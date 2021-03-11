Indian Embassy in Nepal condoles death of 22 people, including 4 Indians, in Tara Air plane crash

The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane was carrying four Indians, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers, besides a three-member Nepali crew when it crashed in Nepal’s mountainous Mustang district

Indian Embassy in Nepal condoles death of 22 people, including 4 Indians, in Tara Air plane crash

This handout photograph released by Fishtail Air, shows the wreckage of a plane in a gorge in Sanosware in Mustang district close to the mountain town of Jomsom, west of Kathmandu, Nepal. AP/PTI

PTI

Kathmandu, Jun 1

The Indian Embassy in Nepal on Wednesday condoled the death of 22 people, including four Indian nationals, in the Tara Air plane crash and said its thoughts are with the families of the victims and their loved ones.

The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane was carrying four Indians, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers, besides a three-member Nepali crew when it crashed in Nepal’s mountainous Mustang district minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara on Sunday.

“We condole the loss of 22 precious lives including 4 Indian nationals in the tragic crash of Tara Air flight on its way from Pokhara to Jomsom on 29th May. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and their loved ones,” the Indian mission tweeted.

The last rites of the four members of an Indian family who were killed in the plane crash are expected to be performed at the sacred Pashupatinath Temple here after their post-mortem, sources said on Tuesday.

Businessman Ashok Kumar Tripathi (54) and his Thane-based estranged wife Vaibhavi Bandekar Tripathi (51) were on a reunion trip to the Himalayan country along with their son Dhanush (22) and daughter Ritika (15), when the tragedy struck on Sunday.

The last rites would be performed at the Pashupatinath Temple once the family receives the bodies of the victims after the post-mortem, sources at the Indian embassy earlier said.

The Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, situated along the banks of the Bagmati River, is one of the most important Hindu temples in Nepal.

All the 22 bodies of the victims of plane crash were currently at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where post-mortem was being conducted. The bodies will be handed to the families of the victims after the post-mortem.

Rescuers on Monday recovered 21 bodies from the wreckage site of the plane belonging to Tara Air. On Tuesday, the last body was also retrieved from the wreckage site.

The bodies of 10 victims were brought to Kathmandu on Monday and the bodies of the remaining 12 were brought here by a Nepal Army helicopter on Tuesday.

Due to the geographical remoteness and adverse weather conditions, the search and the recovery mission were delayed. The plane was found scattered at an altitude of 4,200 metres, a four-hour uphill hike from the centre of Thasang Village Municipality.

The government has formed a five-member commission of inquiry headed by senior aeronautical engineer Ratish Chandra Lal Suman to find out the cause of the Tara Air plane crash, officials said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Police arrest Mansa villager who provided 'logistic support to attackers', accused sent to 5-day custody

2
Trending

'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'

3
Punjab

Once his playful companions, Sidhu Moosewala's dogs now lie listless mourning for their master

4
Ludhiana

PRTC bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

5
Punjab

Heartbreaking scenes as Sidhu Moosewala's mother collects her son's ashes, tells killers 'you reduced my 6-foot-tall boy to ashes, enjoy a peaceful sleep now'

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala death LIVE updates: Punjab Police to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; claim vital leads in Punjabi singer's killing

7
Entertainment

Singer KK dies in Kolkata

8
Delhi

Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police get 5-day custody of Lawrence Bishnoi

9
Punjab

After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib favours having licensed weapons for self-defence

10
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Don't Miss

View All
‘Guru Ki Rasoi’: Distributing free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day
Jalandhar Canada-based NRI's initiative

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit
Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral
Trending

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral

‘Wish I was a man’: China's Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps wreck her French open bid
Sports

'Wish I were a man': China's tennis player Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps derail her French open bid

Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Canada-based kingpin on Faridkot cops’ radar
Diaspora

Canada-based kingpin Goldy Brar on Faridkot cops' radar for over a year

Top News

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in National Herald case on June 8

Enforcement Directorate summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in National Herald case

Sonia summoned on June 8; Rahul, currently abroad, receives ...

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hints at new beginning

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hints at new beginning; has not resigned from cricket board, clarifies secretary Jay Shah

Ganguly in his tweet said he is embarking on a new journey, ...

Sidhu Moosewala death LIVE updates: Bathinda Police claim vital leads in Punjabi singer’s killing

Sidhu Moosewala death LIVE updates: Punjab Police to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; claim vital leads in Punjabi singer's killing

SSP said said different police teams, including the cyber ce...

‘Sidhu Moosewala was our brother’; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says ‘will give results in 2 days’

'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'

Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court fearing fake encount...

Lawrence Bishnoi moves Punjab and Haryana High Court after withdrawing plea from Delhi High Court

Lawrence Bishnoi moves Punjab and Haryana High Court after withdrawing plea from Delhi High Court

Bishnoi apprehends fake encounter by Punjab Police

Cities

View All

Amritsar-born chef Vikas Khanna ranked in global top 10 list by Gazette Review

Amritsar-born chef Vikas Khanna ranked in global top 10 list by Gazette Review

Security up in Amritsar ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary

Amritsar: Despite assurance, inquiry panel report not filed even after 19 days

Amritsar’s smoke-free tag goes up in smoke

Five test +ve for Covid in Amritsar district

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Illegal Farmhouses Chandigarh periphery: Forest Dept lodges plaint against realtors

UPSC Civil Services Results: IIT-Ropar graduate Pritam Jakhar shines with AIR 9

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, vendors sit pretty at Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Satyendar Jain should be awarded 'Padma Vibhushan', country should be proud of him, says Arvind Kejriwal

Satyendar Jain should be awarded 'Padma Vibhushan', country should be proud of him, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi BJP media chief Naveen Kumar Jindal evading probe, Punjab Police tells HC

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Delhi High Court gets 2 more judges

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Jalandhar: Day after ASI's death, family alleges murder

Nawanshahr: 20 days on, police still clueless on missing girl

Pathankot bypass car snatching case solved, 6 held

3 robbers loot cash at gunpoint from Punjab Roadways bus conductor in Ludhiana

PRTC bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Learning from SA, civic body to focus on saving water in Ludhiana city

Manage waste at dairy complexes, Ludhiana MC Commissioner tells officials

Sanitation workers protest in Ludhiana, seek regular jobs

Now, complain against illegal mining, stubble burning on helpline

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

Balance economic development goals with environmental sustainability: Prof Ghuman

Patiala MC to take control of panchayat land

Saggi Cricket: Grand Square, Mohali XI match ends in draw