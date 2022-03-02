Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 3

Indian embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday asked all Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately.

“Urgent advisory to all Indian nationals in Kharkiv. For their safety and security they must leave Kharkiv immediately. Proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible. Under all circumstances they must reach these settlements by 1800 hrs (Ukrainian time) today,” the embassy tweeted.

Responding to the embassy advisory, Akriti Sharma, a medical student stuck in Kharkiv Medical University, asked “if there is any emergency plan for evacuation”.

In an audio message, she said, “The situation here is worse and there are no trains to board. Adding to our woes, the Indian Embassy has asked to leave Kharkiv immediately. How can we leave if there are no means of transport?”

The fear and predicament in her voice reflected the confusion on the ground as students, who are stranded in Kharkiv, have been advised to leave, but there are no means to move out.