Chandigarh, March 3
Indian embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday asked all Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately.
URGENT ADVISORY TO INDIAN STUDENTS IN KHARKIV.@MEAIndia @PIB_India @DDNational @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/2dykst5LDB— India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 2, 2022
“Urgent advisory to all Indian nationals in Kharkiv. For their safety and security they must leave Kharkiv immediately. Proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible. Under all circumstances they must reach these settlements by 1800 hrs (Ukrainian time) today,” the embassy tweeted.
Responding to the embassy advisory, Akriti Sharma, a medical student stuck in Kharkiv Medical University, asked “if there is any emergency plan for evacuation”.
In an audio message, she said, “The situation here is worse and there are no trains to board. Adding to our woes, the Indian Embassy has asked to leave Kharkiv immediately. How can we leave if there are no means of transport?”
The fear and predicament in her voice reflected the confusion on the ground as students, who are stranded in Kharkiv, have been advised to leave, but there are no means to move out.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately
Told to proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon ...
Working on providing safe passage to Indians from conflict zones in Ukraine: Russia
At a media briefing, Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alip...
Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation
Three C17 planes have been launched for Ukraine evacuation o...
Indian embassy tells stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland
In an advisory, the embassy asks the Indians to consider avo...