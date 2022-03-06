Indian medical students abroad join forces to help peers stranded in war-torn Ukraine

Indian medical students abroad join forces to help peers stranded in war-torn Ukraine

Coordinating across time zones, managing hundreds of messages, watching the news to stay abreast of the constantly evolving situation in Ukraine keeps the young volunteers busy. Photo credit: iStock

PTI

New Delhi, March 6

Need a cab for four people in Kyiv. Do we know someone in Poland who can drop food packets at the border? A group is starting from Kharkiv, any updates on trains?

Thousands of such messages keep pouring in WhatsApp, Telegram, and social media groups created by Indian medical students abroad who have volunteered to help their peers stranded in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

The volunteering students are studying in China, Uzbekistan, and the Philippines. While many of them are helping from their university campuses, the others are those who had returned to India in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and are attending online classes.

As soon as the news of Indian students being stranded in war-hit Ukraine spread, these volunteers sprung into action.

"We were connected with some of the medical students in different countries since we went to coaching institutions together before leaving India.

"We also had multiple groups on Whatsapp and Telegram to exchange updates, notes, and other information on Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), which we are supposed to write to practice in India," P Sharma, a student of China's Harbin Medical University, told PTI.

"When things started going south in Ukraine, we thought why not use these to help our fellow students stranded there. We collated all contacts and shared the group links on social media. Within two days, there were over 5,000 subscribers in the Telegram group and we made it a virtual war room," he added.

Coordinating across time zones, managing hundreds of messages, watching the news to stay abreast of the constantly evolving situation in Ukraine keeps the young volunteers busy.

Another Indian medical student at Cagayan State University in the Philippines said the groups receive at least 100 messages every 15 minutes.

"We divided areas among ourselves to ensure that the maximum number of appeals for help are addressed. We reached out to our network for help and also called up embassy officials to seek help on their (stranded students) behalf. Within days, many parents also joined the group to get updates and seek help for their stranded children," she said.

"At times, it takes several hours to address an appeal. But one message from Ukraine that someone has made it safely or help reached in time gives us all the motivation," she added.

Rachita, a fourth-year medical student at Shandong University in China's Jinan city, said some of them take turns to take care of moderator duties and filter out irrelevant content from the groups.

"There are too many messages, news updates, and all sorts of information that we have to filter out to ensure that appeals for help by those stranded do not get buried in the deluge of messages," she said.

Akshara, who also studies at Harbin Medical University, said volunteers can only help as long as the stranded students have internet connectivity and battery in their phones.

"The real trouble is when people are untraceable because of battery and connectivity issues. So, many parents reach out to us for missing students' updates," she said.

The war in Ukraine has entered its 11th day with evacuation from war-hit cities remaining difficult. Students stranded in these cities are posting videos on social media, pleading with the Indian government to evacuate them.

To evacuate Indian citizens from Ukraine, the Centre has launched 'Operation Ganga'. However, the evacuation from the eastern part of Ukraine, which has been witnessing heavy fighting, has been a cause of concern.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine's borders since advisories were issued over a fortnight ago.

Russia on Wednesday said it was working "intensely" to create a "humanitarian corridor" for safe passage to Russian territory of Indian nationals stuck in Kharkiv, Sumy and other conflict zones in Ukraine following a request from India.

An estimated 20,000 Indian nationals, mainly medical students, reside in Ukraine. ---

#russia ukraine crisis #russia ukraine war #ukraine crisis

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Ukraine: Indian students in Sumy suspend their march to Russian border after MEA's advisory

2
Punjab

Russia-Ukraine War fallout: Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach Punjab traders

3
Himachal

Himachal's Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases

4
Punjab

Five BSF personnel killed in fratricidal incident at Amritsar camp

5
Punjab

BJP will retain four states; do better than expected in Punjab: Nadda

6
Nation russia-ukraine war

Medical student from Haryana moves to Poland along with Kyiv house-owner's family

7
Haryana

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

8
World

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: India evacuates all its citizens from Ukraine's Pisochyn

9
Nation

Assembly elections 2022: Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab, says BJP chief J P Nadda

10
Nation

Air turbulence: West Bengal seeks report from DGCA

Don't Miss

View All
Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body over 12 days in Rajasthan
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

Amritsar: Rare frescoes at Ranjit Singh’s palace still await conservation
Punjab

Rare frescoes at Maharaja Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Goodbye, Shane... gone too soon
Sports

Goodbye, Shane Warne... gone too soon

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world’s sympathy amid war with Russia?
Trending

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world's sympathy amid war with Russia

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Top Stories

Fratricide: Five BSF personnel killed in Amritsar camp

Five BSF personnel killed in fratricidal incident at Amritsar camp

Trooper who opened fire is among five killed

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: India evacuates all its citizens from Ukraine's Pisochyn

In a tweet, Indian Embassy asks citizens still stranded in U...

India post 244/7 against Pakistan in ICC women’s World Cup opener

India crush Pakistan by 107 runs in ICC Women's World Cup opener

Chasing a tricky target of 245, Pakistan team fell way short...

Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach traders

Russia-Ukraine War fallout: Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach Punjab traders

Enquiries were being received for the past week from global ...

Russia-Ukraine War: IAF flight carrying 210 Indians land at Hindan airbase

Russia-Ukraine War: IAF flight carrying 210 Indians land at Hindan airbase

Eleven more special flights are expected to operate on Sunda...

Cities

View All

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Action against staff who skipped poll duty

Recarpeted in December, roads in New Amritsar area start giving way

Seized vehicles a headache for Amritsar police

Three cops held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater ‘unfit’ for drinking

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Risking lives sole option for those stuck: Ukraine returnee

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Notices to 11,000 rent defaulters by Chandigarh Housing Board

UKRAINE CRISIS: 3 months before MBBS degree, war horror for Panchkula's Aanchal Sharma

Indian students on their own in Ukraine: Returnee

Now, physical OPDs to run full throttle at PGI, Chandigarh

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel next TDSAT Chairperson

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

'Had lost hope that we'd survive'

Revelling in nature's bounty

Raising voice against war, students march for peace

Five couples reunited at camp for marital disputes

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

Police, locals misbehaved, looted us in Ukraine, allege Indian students

2 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Post Covid recovery, health issues irk patients: Expert

Villagers catch 3 drug smugglers

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Engineering student held for stealing cars in Patiala