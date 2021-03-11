Indian Military Academy cadets felicitated for excellence in various fields during training

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

The awards ceremony for the Spring Term, 2022, was held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun on Wednesday to felicitate cadets who will pass out of the academy this month for their excellence in various fields during the training period.

The passing out parade for the 150th Regular Course and 133rd Technical Graduate Course is scheduled to be held on June 11, when 288 Indian and 89 foreign cadets from eight countries will be commissioned as officers.

Addressing the cadets, IMA Commandant Lieutenant General Harinder Singh said the battlefield today has extended beyond the frontline, the operational spectrum has become complex and the adversary does not follow rules. Conflicts today are multi-dimensional with fusion of contact and non-contact warfare, networks, information and cyber warfare waged by the state as well as non-state actors.

He said the future would require soldiers to not only have deep understanding of nature of modern warfare but also be adept and trained to operate in a climate of complex battlefield environment.

Stating that military leaders have to rely on battle drills and quick decision making to outsmart and outclass the enemy, he stressed that leadership therefore, remains a key determinant of victory and young warrior leaders must endear themselves to their soldiers and inspire them towards selfless and brave conduct.

He also gave away trophies, medals and banners to the top performers in academics, sports, service subjects and various other competitions. The Commandant’s Banner for the battalion standing first overall in inter-battalion championship was won by the Manekshaw Battalion, while the Kumaon Trophy for the company standing first overall in inter-company championship was bagged by the Sangro Company.