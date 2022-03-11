Indian missile entered our territory: Pak

New Delhi, March 10

Pakistan claimed late Thursday night that an Indian supersonic missile had landed 124 km inside its territory. The missile did not have a warhead. Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar said at at press conference in Islamabad that it was for India to “explain what has happened.” India is yet to respond.

The press conference was live over micro-blogging site Twitter.The missile was fired from near Sirsa towards the Mahajan field firing ranges but veered westwards and landed at Mian Channu, 124 km inside Pakistan, the Pak Army officer claimed. There was no loss of life. Maj Gen Iftikhar said: “Pakistan strongly protests this violation and cautions against recurrence of any such incident.

At the same conference, Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia said the missile was noticed at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was travelling 3,000 km per hour. Asked if this was a deliberate act or an accident, Maj Gen Iftikhar said: “It’s for India to explain that.”