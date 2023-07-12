 Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval : The Tribune India

Asserts no one in country under threat because of ideology

NSA Ajit Doval being felicitated during an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi. ANI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 11

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday said it was no coincidence that despite having 200 million Muslims, the involvement of Indian citizens in global terrorism had been incredibly low.

Minorities in india safer than in us: Naidu

Washington: Secularism is in the blood of Indian people, former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu has said, asserting that minorities were more safe and secure in India than in many countries, including the US. Naidu stated this while addressing a gathering of Indian Americans at a reception hosted in his honour by the National Council of Asian Indian Associations in the Greater Washington DC area on Monday. “A propaganda is going on against India. Certain sections of the Western media is also part of it,” he said. PTI

“Yet the challenge of extremism and global terrorism compels us not to lower our guard. Islam occupies a unique and significant position of pride among religious groups in the country. India is home to the second largest population of Muslims in the world — almost equal to the combined population of 33 OIC countries,” said Doval at an event here organised by the Khusro Foundation and the India Islamic Cultural Centre. Visiting Saudi cleric Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa was the guest of honour.

“Terrorism is not linked to any religion. It is individuals who get misled… Dissent does not mean disintegration or confrontation. No one in India is under threat because of his thought or ideas,” he said in an effort to dispel the uneasiness in the Arab world over reports of Indian Muslims being targeted by right wing Hindu organisations.

“Dissidents from every school of thought found a home in India which helped create a syncretic consciousness. India continues to play its role as a refuge for heterodox ideas with an infinite capacity to absorb dissent,” reasoned Doval. In his speech, Al-Issa said religious awareness should be seen as a tool for co-existence and cooperation between different segments of society. “India is a great model for coexistence. There is a pessimist theory in the world that clash of civilisations is unavoidable. But diversity is a tool to protect the constitution around the world. We need to protect harmony among countries,” he observed.

