 Indian Navy conducts mega exercise in Arabian Sea; two aircraft carriers, more than 35 combat jets involved : The Tribune India

Indian Navy conducts mega exercise in Arabian Sea; two aircraft carriers, more than 35 combat jets involved

The exercise involves ‘seamless integration’ of two aircraft carriers—INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant

Indian Navy conducts mega exercise in Arabian Sea; two aircraft carriers, more than 35 combat jets involved

It is for the first time that the Navy is operating two carriers, with both having contemporary technology – similar long range radars, same fighter jets, sensors and a matching aviation complex.



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, June 10

The Indian Navy has carried out operations to integrate both its sea-going carriers – the INS Vikramaditya and the INS Vikrant—participating in an exercise in the Arabian Sea.

The Indian Navy on Saturday described the exercise as a “coordinated deployment of more than 35 aircraft in the Arabian Sea”.

The exercise involved ‘seamless integration’ of two aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and the indigenously built INS Vikrant, along with a diverse fleet of ships, submarines and aircraft, showcasing India’s technological expertise in the maritime domain, the Navy said.

INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, centre-pieces of the exercise, serve as ‘floating sovereign airfields’, providing a launch platform for a wide array of aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets, MH60R, Kamov, Sea King, Chetak and ALH helicopters.

These warships can be positioned anywhere, allowing for increased mission flexibility, timely response to emerging threats and sustained air operations to safeguard our national interests across the globe. In addition, they provide our friends with an assurance that the Indian Navy is capable and ready to support our ‘collective’ security needs in the region.

“The successful demonstration of two-carrier battle group operations serves as a powerful testament to the pivotal role of sea-based air power in maintaining maritime superiority,” the Navy said.

It is for the first time that the Navy is operating two carriers, with both having contemporary technology – similar long-range radars, same fighter jets, sensors and a matching aviation complex.

India got to operate its first carrier in 1961. The HMS Hercules, sourced secondhand from the UK, was re-named ‘INS Vikrant’. It played an important role during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, on the eastern front before getting decommissioned in 1997.

India’s second carrier, HMS Hermes, also sourced secondhand from the UK, was re-named INS Viraat. Inducted in 1987, it was decommissioned in 2017. In November 2013, Admiral Gorshkov, was refitted and partially recast to be made into a carrier as per Indian specifications and was renamed INS Vikramaditya.

In the past, India operated two UK-origin carriers together between 1987 and 1997, but then both were more than 35 years old and far behind to what the world was using at that time. Again from 2013 to 2017, India had two carriers—the INS Vikramaditya and the INS Viraat. However, the latter was by then on extended life and older technology.

#indian navy

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Bank manager found hanging from ceiling

2
Nation

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

3
Nation

Mumbai murder accused, victim were married; he claims she committed suicide: Cops

4
Punjab

8K regular teachers in Punjab to get fixed pay, no scales

5
Nation

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

6
Punjab

Punjab to construct high-security digital jail near Ludhiana

7
Haryana

Fissures in BJP-JJP Haryana alliance? After 4 Independent MLAs, Gopal Kanda also meets BJP’s Biplab Deb

8
Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

9
Delhi

Gurugram-based firm director held

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s ‘tough cop’ takes voluntary retirement

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Top News

Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

The announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a k...

Cyclonic storm Biparjoy likely to intensify further

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours

Then it will move gradually north-northwestwards in the next...

7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann after cabinet meet in Mansa; announces special assembly session on June 19, 20

7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab,CM Bhagwant Mann says after cabinet meeting in Mansa; announces special Assembly session on June 19, 20

Mann says his government will recruit 1,880 doctors and nurs...

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Mansa SSP Nanak Singh, along with police officials, took Bal...

Rs 7 crore looted from office of cash management firm in Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

The incident takes place at around 1.30 am when the men barg...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector

Amritsar: Border gates to remain open for farmers from 8 am to 6 pm

'Dhadis', SGPC on warpath over hours of performance at Akal Takht

Minister inspects Sewa Kendra in Amritsar

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs in Amritsar sector

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

Chandigarh University student dies, 2 cousins hurt in Kharar hit-&-run

Sikh marriages to be registered under Anand Act in Chandigarh

PGI’s critical care block to have its own MRI, CT scan machines

Chandigarh to apprise Haryana Police of Sub-Inspector’s conduct

85-year-old man dies in fire at flat in Delhi’s Dwarka

85-year-old man dies in fire at flat in Delhi's Dwarka

20 babies rescued after fire breaks out at hospital

Man 'cheated' 50 women over 20 years using matrimonial app

Two criminals associated with Bishnoi-Nehra gang arrested

Gurugram-based firm director held

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

Balbir Singh Seechewal urges officials to expedite waste disposal system

Kidnapping, mysterious disappearance of Sajandeep: Police arrest prime suspects

Woman gets life in dowry death case

Sikh Talmel panel comes out in support of Jalandhar bandh call

Rs 7 crore looted from office of cash management firm in Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

Parking slots to come up on both sides of elevated road

Rs 100 cr high-security digital jail to come up near Ludhiana: CM Bhagwant Mann

5 African inmates booked after clash in women’s jail

Drug peddlers exchange gunfire with police; 1 held

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

NHM funds not stopped by Centre, Punjab shut scheme itself: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

National Lok Adalat on September 9

Webinar on way to get research grants at Punjabi University, Patiala

2 held with poppy husk