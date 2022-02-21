Indian Navy ‘highly successful’ in maintaining safety of seas, says President

PTI

Visakhapatnam, February 21

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said the Indian Navy's constant vigil, prompt response to incidents and untiring efforts have been highly successful in maintaining the safety of the seas as India believed in security and growth for all in the region, with focus on cooperative measures for sustainable use of oceans.

Addressing the Naval fleet during the President's Fleet Review-2022 off the Visakhapatnam coast in Bay of Bengal, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces said the excellent parade of ships, aircraft and submarines showcased the professional competence and determination of the maritime services of the nation.

The parade also showcased the preparedness of the Indian Navy for any contingency.

"A large part of global trade flows through the Indian Ocean Region. A significant portion of our trade and energy needs are met through the oceans. Safety of the seas and of the maritime commons, therefore, remains a critical requirement," Kovind noted.

"As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, this is a moment of immense satisfaction for me. The nation is proud of our brave navy personnel," he said.

"I am pleased to review the readiness of the Indian Naval ships, submarines, aircraft and other elements of our maritime power today. Indian Navy is becoming increasingly self-reliant and has been at the forefront of the 'Make in India' initiative,” he added.

The President noted that about 70 per cent of the contents of several warships and submarines under construction in various public and private shipyards across the country were indigenous.

