Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

PTI

Aizawl, March 22

Two Missionaries of Charity nuns from the northeastern state of Mizoram refused to leave Ukraine and remain in the war-torn nation's capital. Despite being safe with the homeless they are looking after, they are running short of food and unable to move out of their temporary shelter.

Sister Rosela Nuthangi (65), from Sihphir village, about 15 km north of Aizawl, and Sister Ann Frida (48) from Aizawl's Electric Veng locality along with three sisters from other nations are currently looking after 37 homeless Ukrainians and a student from Kerala in a storehouse (godown) in Kyiv and remain determined to continue with their work in Ukraine, their relatives here said.

Sylveen Zothansiami, niece of Rosela, told PTI that her aunt and Sister Frida were safe and sound but on the verge of a food shortage. She said that she managed to speak to them over the phone on Monday.

"We are fine and still have food to eat as we hoarded them before. We can't move outside and now hiding in a storehouse," Sylveen quoted Sister Rosela as saying.

Although Sister Rosela was earlier able to procure essential supplies secretly, the fear of shortages looms large as the war and bombings drag on, Sylveen said.

“They are now eating economically…they are not sure they can continue getting supplies brought in by fathers from other missions,” she said.

She said that the advent of the student from Kerala has been a great help as they are able to make calls and talk to family using his mobile phone.

"My sister told us not to worry about them. They are happy despite the hardships they face because of the ongoing war," Sister Frida's brother Robert Lalhruaitluanga told PTI.

"We refused to leave Ukraine because serving the needy and the homeless in all seasons is one of our primary commitments," Robert quoted Sister Frida as saying.

