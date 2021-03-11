Indian officials have strongly condemned comments on Prophet, notes Iranian Foreign Minister

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

Visiting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after meeting his counterpart S Jaishankar to exchange views on global and regional issues, including JCPOA, Afghanistan and Ukraine. The Iranian Minister also held talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

The two Foreign Ministers also witnessed the signing of an agreement on mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial matters.

Upon his arrival, the Iranian Foreign Minister noted that visit takes place days after a member of the ruling party “offended the sacred status” of Prophet Muhammad. “Since my arrival, I have witnessed that Indian officials have strongly condemned the move. Peaceful coexistence has always existed in India and all of the country's religions have lived together in peace,” he noted.

Currently, the level of Iran-India relations is appropriate, he said, noting, “in the exchange of delegations between the two states, particularly in the incumbent government, there is the growth of comprehensive ties, including in economic and cultural areas”.

Welcoming the Iranian Minister, the PM warmly recalled the long-standing civilisational and cultural links between India and Iran and stressed that both countries should work to accelerate exchanges in the post-pandemic era, stated an MEA release.

The PM requested Amir-Abdollahian to transmit his greetings to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and said he looked forward to meeting him at an early date.

“Was happy to receive Amir-Abdollahian for a useful discussion on further development of centuries-old civilisational links between India and Iran. Our relations have mutually benefited both the countries and have promoted regional security and prosperity,” said a tweet from the PM’s official handle.

This was Amir-Abdollahian's first visit to India since taking charge last year. He was expected to visit India earlier this year, but the visit got postponed as S Jaishankar had contracted Covid.