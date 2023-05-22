Indian-origin man stabs woman to death in Canada

Toronto, May 21
A 44-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged with first degree murder for stabbing a Sikh woman in Canada’s Brampton city.
Nav Nishan Singh stabbed to death Davinder Kaur, 43, on Friday at Sparrow Park in Brampton city, Peel Regional Police said in a statement on Friday.
The police said it found the victim with signs of trauma on a footpath after it reached the site following a call about the stabbing at about 6 pm. Attempts to revive her failed as she succumbed to her injuries at the scene, the police said. Singh was arrested at a short distance from the crime scene and has been charged with first-degree murder. According to Constable Tyler Bell, the two knew each other but the specifics of their relationship as well as the motive for the stabbing remain unclear.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session
Asks members to raise their voice together against unilatera...
SBI: No slip or ID proof to exchange Rs 2K notes
Other banks may follow suit