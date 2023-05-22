Indian-origin man stabs woman to death in Canada

IANS

Toronto, May 21

A 44-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged with first degree murder for stabbing a Sikh woman in Canada’s Brampton city.

Nav Nishan Singh stabbed to death Davinder Kaur, 43, on Friday at Sparrow Park in Brampton city, Peel Regional Police said in a statement on Friday.

The police said it found the victim with signs of trauma on a footpath after it reached the site following a call about the stabbing at about 6 pm. Attempts to revive her failed as she succumbed to her injuries at the scene, the police said. Singh was arrested at a short distance from the crime scene and has been charged with first-degree murder. According to Constable Tyler Bell, the two knew each other but the specifics of their relationship as well as the motive for the stabbing remain unclear.