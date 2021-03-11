Indian, Pakistani officials meet under Indus Commission framework

New Delhi, May 30
India and Pakistan on Monday held deliberations on issues relating to water sharing under the framework of the Indus Commission.
The meeting in Delhi will continue on Tuesday as well, according to the Pakistani High Commission.
A Pakistani delegation is in India for the 118th meeting of the Pakistan-India Permanent Indus Commission.
“Today, 1st session of 118th meeting of the Pakistan-India Permanent Indus Commission was held in New Delhi. Pakistani delegation was led by Syed Muhammad Mehr Ali Shah. 2nd session will continue tomorrow,” the Pakistan High Commission tweeted.
Under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, all the waters of the eastern rivers—Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi—amounting to around 33 million acre feet (MAF) annually is allocated to India for unrestricted use.
The waters of western rivers - Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab - amounting to around 135 MAF annually have been assigned largely to Pakistan. India is permitted to construct the run of the river plants on western rivers with limited storage as per criteria specified in the treaty.
Under the provisions of Article VIII(5) of the Indus Waters Treaty, the Permanent Indus Commission is required to meet at least once a year.
