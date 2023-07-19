 Indian passport has visa-free access to 57 countries; Singapore’s most powerful at 192 : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Indian passport has visa-free access to 57 countries; Singapore’s most powerful at 192

Indian passport has visa-free access to 57 countries; Singapore’s most powerful at 192

At 80th place, other two countries along with India are Senegal and Togo

Indian passport has visa-free access to 57 countries; Singapore’s most powerful at 192

Photo: ANI



ANI

New Delhi, July 19

The strength of Indian passport moved up from 87th place in 2022 to 80th in 2023, giving its holders a visa-free access to 57 countries, the latest report put out by Henley and Partners showed.

The Henley Passport Index rankings are based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, largely based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). At 80th, the other two countries along with India are Senegal and Togo.

Meanwhile, Singapore has knocked off Japan off the top spot on the Henley Passport Index for the first time in five years, placing the latter into 3rd place, the report published on Tuesday said.

Singapore is now officially the most powerful passport in the world, with its citizens able to visit 192 travel destinations out of 227 around the world visa-free.

Germany, Italy, and Spain have moved up into 2ndplace with visa-free access to 190 destinations, and Japanese passport holders join those of six other nations Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden in 3rdplace with access to189 destinations without a prior visa.

The UK has finally turned the corner after a six-year decline, jumping up two places on the latest ranking to 4thplace, a position it last held in 2017.

The US, on the other hand, continues its now decade-long slide down the index, plummeting a further two places to 8thspot with access to as many as 184 destinations visa-free. Both the UK and the US jointly held 1stplace on the index nearly 10 years ago in 2014 but have been on a downward trajectory ever since.

Of the countries sitting in the ‘Top 10’, the US has seen the smallest increase in its score on theHenley Passport Indexover the past decade, securing visa-free access to just 12 additional destinations between 2013 and 2023. Singapore, by comparison, has increased its score by 25, pushing it five places up the ranking over the past 10 years to number one spot.

Afghanistan remains at the bottom of theIndex, with a visa-free access of just 27, followed by Iraq (29), and Syria (30), the three weakest passports in the world.

The general trend over the history of the 18-year-old ranking has been towards greater travel freedom, with the average number of destinations travellers are able to access visa-free nearly doubling from 58 in 2006 to 109 in 2023.

However, the global mobility gap between those at the top and bottom of the index is now wider than it has ever been, with top-ranked Singapore able to access 165 more destinations visa-free than Afghanistan.

Christian H. Kaelin, Chairman of Henley and Partners and the inventor of the passport index concept, said only eight countries worldwide have less visa-free access today than they did a decade ago while others have been more successful in securing greater travel freedom for their citizens.

The UAE has added an impressive 107 destinations to its visa-free score since 2013, resulting in a massive leap of 44 places in the ranking over the past 10 years from 56thto 12thposition. This is almost double the next biggest climber, Colombia, which has enjoyed a jump of 28 places in the ranking to sit in 37thspot, Kaelin added.

Ukraine and China are also among the Top 10 countries with the most improved rankings over the past decade.

Far more than just a travel document that defines our freedom of movement, a strong passport also provides significant financial freedoms in terms of international investment and business opportunities. Global connectivity and access have become indispensable features of wealth creation and preservation, and its value will only grow as geopolitical volatility and regional instability increase.

Coming to the most open countries, the ‘Top 20’ are all small island nations or African states, except for Cambodia.

There are 12 completely open countries that offer visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to all 198 passports in the world (not counting their own) -- Burundi, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Maldives, Micronesia, Mozambique, Rwanda, Samoa, Seychelles, Timor-Leste, and Tuvalu.

At the bottom of the Henley Openness Index, four countries score zero, permitting no visa-free access for any passport—Afghanistan, North Korea, Papua New Guinea, and Turkmenistan.

They are followed by five countries that provide visa-free access to fewer than five other nationalities—Libya, Bhutan, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, and India, the report said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

2
Patiala

Heavy rain in Patiala leads to flood-like situation

3
Nation

57 countries give visa-free access to Indian passport holders; see full list

4
Punjab

Advisory issued in Punjab's Gurdaspur as water is released into Ujh river

5
Haryana

Haryana BJP leader a key witness in WFI chief case

6
Chandigarh

Nod to mobility plan, proposed Metro to cover 77 km in Chandigarh tricity

7
Comment

India-China ties at a crossroads

8
Delhi

Finally, northern region sees fall in tomato prices

9
Punjab

Pathankot: On retirement eve, ADC gives village’s 100 acres to individuals

10
Delhi

Pilot, husband thrashed for 'torturing' 10-year-old domestic help in Delhi's Dwarka

Don't Miss

View All
Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Top News

Army captain dies in tent fire in Siachen, 3 others injured

Army officer killed, 3 soldiers injured in fire incident in Siachen

Regiment Medical Officer Capt Anshuman Singh succumbed to se...

10 killed as power transformer explodes in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

15 electrocuted in accident at power transformer at Namami Gange site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

The dead include 3 police inspectors and 3 home guards; magi...

Heavy rain in Patiala and adjoining areas on Wednesday morning leads to a flood-like situation in many areas

Heavy rain in Patiala leads to flood-like situation

Sewerage lines and drains choked, flooding many houses

Advisory issued in Punjab’s Gurdaspur after water released in Ujh river

Advisory issued in Punjab's Gurdaspur as water is released into Ujh river

The Ujh river in Jammu, after crossing Pathankot, merges int...

57 countries give visa-free access to Indian passport holders; see full list

57 countries give visa-free access to Indian passport holders; see full list

Indian passport ranked at 80th place globally


Cities

View All

Private un-aided colleges rue low student enrolment on centralised admission portal

Private un-aided colleges rue low student enrolment on centralised admission portal

4 arrested for murder in Indira Colony

SGPC spares 53 acres for nursery for flood-hit farmers

Commuters a harried lot as rains wash away roads in Amritsar

Knotty affair: Tilted poles, overhead dangling cables deface Sultanwind village

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held for making extortion calls to bizmen in Chandigarh, Mohali

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held for making extortion calls to bizmen in Chandigarh, Mohali

Nod to mobility plan, proposed Metro to cover 77 km in Chandigarh tricity

PGI under strain: Long waitlist, paediatric unit seeks more surgery experts

‘Tainted’ Punjab AIG, 2 others booked for extortion

To pay off debt, Ferozepur man takes to peddling, held

Video: Pilot, husband thrashed for torturing 10-year-old domestic help

Pilot, husband thrashed for 'torturing' 10-year-old domestic help in Delhi's Dwarka

Ghaziabad: Man sitting in middle of road hit by car, killed; driver booked

Dwarka domestic help abuse case: IndiGo derosters pilot; says matter being investigated

Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi

New lounge operational at Delhi airport

Harbhajan Singh visits flood-hit areas in Jalandhar

Harbhajan Singh visits flood-hit areas in Jalandhar

Cable operator attacked in Mohalla Gobindgarh

Deluge: NGOs, social organisations lend helping hand to flood-hit in Jalandhar

Credit war erupts over repair work on bundh in Lohian area

Shahkot: Sand, silt render fields ‘unfit’ for sowing crops

Bharat Nagar Chowk closed for traffic, commuters left in lurch

Bharat Nagar Chowk closed for traffic, commuters left in lurch

Bike-borne assailants kill Canadian NRI in Ludhiana

After recent rains, pothole-ridden Rahon Road poses risk

Sewers overflow again in Dhoka Mohalla area

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tubular necrosis, intense lung congestion caused deaths: Report

Heavy rain in Patiala and adjoining areas on Wednesday morning leads to a flood-like situation in many areas

Heavy rain in Patiala leads to flood-like situation

Patiala: Farmers race against time to sow paddy

2 killed as roof of house collapses in Punjab's Patiala

Will ensure early relief for flood-hit: Minister

Dera volunteers to the rescue of flood victims