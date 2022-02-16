India to see record foodgrain production of 316.06 million tonnes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 16

India will see a record foodgrains production of 316.06 million tonnes in the Crop year 2021-22

According to the second advance estimates of production of major crops for the year 2021-22 by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, a record foodgrains production of 316.06 million tonnes is estimated.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narender Singh Tomar said the new record of foodgrains production in the country is the result of hard work of farmers, efficient research of scientists and farmer friendly policies of the government.