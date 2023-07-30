 Indian woman Anju gifted money and land for embracing Islam in Pakistan : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Indian woman Anju gifted money and land for embracing Islam in Pakistan

Indian woman Anju gifted money and land for embracing Islam in Pakistan

Mother of two travelled to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend Nasrullah

Indian woman Anju gifted money and land for embracing Islam in Pakistan

Anju, a married Indian woman who travelled legally to Pakistan, during a sightseeing trip with her Facebook friend Nasrullah, in Upper Dir district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. PTI file



PTI

Peshawar, July 30

A 34-year-old Indian mother of two children who travelled to a remote village in Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend after converting to Islam has received some money and a piece of land as gifts for embracing the religion.

Anju — who now goes by the name of Fatima after converting to Islam — on July 25 married her 29-year-old friend Nasrullah, whose home is in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They became friends on Facebook in 2019.

On Saturday, Mohsin Khan Abbasi, the chief executive officer of a real estate company based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, visited Anju and Nasrullah at their residence.

He presented Anju a cheque, the amount of which was not known, and a land document in the presence of her husband to make her feel at home in Pakistan.

Abbasi said he gifted some cash and a 10 marla (approximately 2,722 sq ft) plot to help Anju start her new life after converting to Islam so that she should not face any difficulty.

“Anju travelled all along from India to this part of Pakistan and converted to Islam to start her new matrimonial life. We came here to welcome her to our religion and congratulate her on her marriage,” he said.

Anju, who was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, travelled to Pakistan legally from India via the Wagah-Attari border. She was granted a 30-day visa, valid for Upper Dir only. Her visa will expire on August 20.

Anju is married to Arvind, who is in Rajasthan. They have a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

#Facebook #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Heavy rain, flooding likely in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana on August 2-3: Met Dept

2
Haryana

Gurugram: Residents told to pay for U-turn built by NHAI

3
Jalandhar

Spicejet, Star Air to launch flights from Adampur to 5 destinations

4
Chandigarh

Dowry case: Non-bailable warrant issued against int’l golfer after he fails to appear in court

5
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

6
Himachal

Himachal hotel association announces 50 per cent discount, Minister Vikramaditya Singh says state safe to travel

7
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

8
Punjab

Punjab: Go for alternative crops if paddy re-transplantation not possible by August first week, suggest experts

9
Chandigarh

Doubling of parking fees for outstation vehicles will be challenged: AAP

10
Punjab

Punjab’s Tarun Chugh retained in core central BJP team ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Don't Miss

View All
Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Top News

20 killed in blast at political party’s meeting in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

35 people killed in suicide blast at political party’s meeting in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Over 500 people were attending the convention when the blast...

INDIA bloc MPs submit memorandum to Governor, says Manipur situation deteriorating

Govt failed to control Manipur ethnic strife; PM Modi shows 'brazen indifference': INDIA bloc MPs

21 Opposition MPs submit memorandum to Governor, seek Centre...

Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 100 patients evacuated

Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty

The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...

Army jawan on leave goes missing from Kulgam district of J-K

Army jawan on leave goes missing from J-K's Kulgam, massive search operation launched

His father has appealed to those who might have abducted the...

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...


Cities

View All

Floods bring to fore sharp divide between villagers, city residents in times of adversity

Floods bring to fore sharp divide between villagers, city residents in times of adversity

Change of river course near Sabhra village keeps admn, residents on toes

Amritsar civic body removes illegal advertisements from Nexus Mall

Canine menace: Visitors a harried lot as dogs roam freely in DAC

Protests in Amritsar, Jalandhar over violence in Manipur

Chandigarh MC pits mimics against monkeys

Chandigarh MC pits mimics against monkeys

Ropar police arrest inter-state drug smuggler, recover one kg heroin

48 PIS trainees rushed to hospital after lizard scare

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Carry out restoration work in accordance with city’s heritage character, say experts

Man gets 5 yrs in POCSO case

Ensure 5 per cent quota to specially-abled candidates in educational institutes: HC to Delhi Govt

Ensure 5 per cent quota to specially-abled candidates in educational institutes: HC to Delhi Govt

Three cases registered over violence during Muharram processions in west Delhi

Fire breaks out at shoes manufacturing factory in Delhi’s Udyog Nagar

Delhi: 3 schoolgoing boys feared drowned in Yamuna

Atishi ‘pulls up’ Chief Secretary over delay in disbursal of relief for flood-affected

Flood of woes at Dhakka Basti

Flood of woes at Dhakka Basti

Spicejet, Star Air to launch flights from Adampur to 5 destinations

3 held with 100-gm heroin, arms

Looking forward: ‘Drainage officials managing waters in non-technical way’

2 LED TVs, gas cylinders stolen from government school

Roorkee IIT team visits Dhoka Mohalla

Roorkee IIT team visits Dhoka Mohalla

NRI’s house theft case cracked

Four of interstate gang supplying weapons held

Thousands bid farewell to legendary Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda

Family tries to keep Ishmeet’s legacy alive

Relative held for Patiala double murder

Relative held for Patiala double murder

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

Vigilance Bureau nabs cop taking Rs 10K bribe

Singer enthrals at YPS cultural extravaganza

Car carrying illegal liquor overturns