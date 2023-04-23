Indians among 91 evacuated from Sudan: Saudi Arabia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 22

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry announced the evacuation of Indian nationals along with citizens of other countries from Sudan. A total of 91 foreigners were evacuated by road. Among them were citizens of Bangladesh, Pakistan, Qatar and Canada besides India.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese army was quoted as saying it was coordinating efforts to evacuate American, British, Chinese and French citizens and diplomats from Sudan on a military aircraft.

The military said General Abdel Fattah Burhan had spoken to leaders of several countries, who had requested safe evacuation of their citizens and diplomats. With most airports in Sudan becoming battlegrounds, movement out of the capital, Khartoum, has become highly dangerous. “General Burhan has agreed to provide help to secure such evacuations,” the military said. (With AP inputs)