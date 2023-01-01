 Indians biggest beneficiaries of UAE raffle draw in 2022 : The Tribune India

Indians biggest beneficiaries of UAE raffle draw in 2022

The first winner with Mahzooz this year was an Indian chef whose fortune has rocketed him to multi-millionaire status during the 66th weekly draw

Indians biggest beneficiaries of UAE raffle draw in 2022

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Dubai, January 1

Indians emerged as the biggest beneficiaries of the UAE’s leading weekly raffle draw Mahzooz, which has created 31 multi-millionaires in the last two years, giving away over 350,000,000 dirham in prize money to its winning participants.

Among the total 217,000 winners, Indians come first, thanks to the large and repeat participation numbers from within the United Arab Emirates, India and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

In 2022, Indians participating from several countries, had a sizable share of the win, with a total prize money of 85,000,000 dirham (1.9 billion Indian Rupees). Four of those winners were the lucky receivers of the Mahzooz top prize and became multi-millionaires overnight in 2022.

Incidentally, the first and last millionaires of 2022 were also from India. While Rama walked away with the weekly 10-million dirham prize fund, Dalip turned out to be the lucky solo winner of a promotional pot of 20 million dirham. (The Indian rupee ranged from an average of Rs 20.25 to a single dirham at the start of the year to Rs 22.5 as of December 30.)

The first winner with Mahzooz this year was an Indian chef whose fortune has rocketed him to multi-millionaire status during the 66th weekly draw. Rama, a chef who comes from a very modest family, landed the 10,000,000 dirham top prize and is determined to offer his children the education that he never had.

He considers the UAE his lucky charm: “Before I came to Dubai, I was working as a private chef in a tour company catering to Indian tourists, so I’ve travelled the world. But I decided to come to the UAE because my friends said this is the place where dreams come true”.

“Even when I was unemployed during the pandemic and when families were prudent about hiring domestic help, I didn’t lose hope. There’s always light after dark. I can’t thank the UAE and Mahzooz enough,” says Rama.

Anish was the second winner in 2022, and he too, won the top prize of 10 million dirham.

For the IT professional who works for a private company in Ajman, UAE, he had a sixth sense that gave him a positive feeling that he won something.

“Initially I had the feeling that I had won a small amount, but when I logged into my account, I was shocked to see that I was the top prize winner. This is a blessing indeed. I will use the prize money to repay by debts, help family members who are in need and most importantly, bring my family here to the UAE to live with me,” says Anish.

Dalip, the latest 2022 Indian winner who lives in Kuwait, became Mahzooz’s 30th multi-millionaire, as he took home a life-changing prize of 20 million dirham at the 102nd Mahzooz weekly draw.

The 48-year-old father of three, who works as a mechanical engineer, has been taking part in Mahzooz regularly with the sole intention of winning only the guaranteed raffle draw of 100,000 dirham.

However, he went away with 20,000,000 dirham instead, as part of a limited-time promotion.

#Dubai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

2
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

3
Himachal

IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest during Himachal Pradesh CM's Dharamsala rally

4
Haryana

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

5
World

Now, foreigners can't buy houses in Canada

6
Delhi

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

7
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

8
Chandigarh

12 flights cancelled in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in a fortnight

10
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh reward for info on terrorists

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists

Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...

Post-mortem report of Delhi woman reveals there was no injury suggestive of a sexual assault

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...

Junior athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before magistrate

Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT

Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: Supreme Court

No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court

A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...


Cities

View All

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

Defunct traffic lights GT road stretch need replacement

Three snatchers, vehicle lifter held in Amritsar

One dies in road accident

Car-auto-rickshaw collision: Driver turns out to be minor

Experts from Army remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Army experts remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

Mayoral polls on January 17, three-way fight on cards in Chandigarh

Cinema hall owners can bar moviegoers from carrying outside food and beverages: Supreme Court

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

Fresh CCTV footage shows Kanjhawala victim fighting with another woman outside hotel hours before dragging incident: Police

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Eyewitness to Delhi dragging incident has come forward and is giving her testimony: Delhi Police

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds ~30 cr, first time ever!

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds Rs 30 cr, first time ever!

Garha residents against move to turn PHC into Aam Aadmi Clinic

Won’t tolerate any laxity at work, ETO warns Powercom officials

Woman among three nabbed for extortion

Signboards in Punjabi installed

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Staff shortage amid BF.7 scare: At Ludhiana Civil Hospital, lone medicine specialist handling patient rush

PAC complains against Ludhiana MC for not removing dump near canal bank

Open use of banned ‘Chinese’ string in Ludhiana for flying kite poses threat

5 held with 7 stolen two-wheelers, mobiles in Ludhiana

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers seek job regularisation

Writers celebrate 75 years of Language Department

13-year-old judo player brings laurels to Patiala

Police make efforts to eradicate drug menace