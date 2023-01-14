Indians travelling to Sri Lanka advised to comply with new covid protocols

PTI

Colombo, January 14

All Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka have been advised to follow the country's revised covid-19 protocols, the Indian High Commission here said on Saturday.

According to Sri Lanka's new covid-19 guidelines, all tourists travelling to the island nation are required to carry vaccination cards and unvaccinated travellers are required to carry a negative PCR report, obtained 72 hours prior to arrival in the country.

Earlier, on December 7, 2022, Sri Lanka had discontinued the mandatory requirement of producing the covid vaccination certificate for international travellers.

The regulation to produce a pre-boarding or on-arrival negative covid test (PCR/Rapid Antigen Test) (RAT) was also removed.

The revised covid-19 guidelines have come into effect from Friday.

“Indian nationals visiting Sri Lanka are requested to comply with the latest covid 19 guidelines,” an Indian High Commission statement said.

Sri Lanka has said it will keep a close watch on any new covid-related developments in consultation with the health authorities.