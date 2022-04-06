India’s agriculture exports touch a high of $50 billion

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

The exports of agricultural products (including marine and plantation products) crossed $ 50 billion, the “highest level ever achieved for agriculture exports”, in 2021-22, according to the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

As per the provisional figures released by DGCI&S, the agricultural exports have grown by 19.92% during 2021-22 to touch $50.21 billion.

“The growth rate is remarkable as it is over and above the growth of 17.66%, at $41.87 billion, achieved in 2020-21 and has been achieved in spite of unprecedented logistical challenges in the form of high freight rates, container shortages etc. This achievement over the past two years will go a long way in realising the Prime Minister’s vision of improving farmers’ income,” according to officials.

Highest ever exports have been achieved for staples like rice ($ 9.65 billion), wheat ($ 2.19 billion), sugar ($ 4.6 billion) and other cereals ($ 1.08 billion).

India has captured nearly 50% of the world market for rice.

Wheat recorded an unprecedented growth of more than 273%, jumping nearly four-fold from $568 million in 2020-21 to touch close to $2119 million in 2021-22.

Increase in exports of these products has benefitted farmers in states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, they said

Export of marine products at $ 7.71 billion is also the highest ever, benefitting farmers in the coastal states of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Spices exports touched $ 4 billion for second year in a row.

Despite facing tremendous supply side issues, coffee exports have crossed $ 1 billion for the first time, which has improved realisations for coffee growers in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

“Outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic during first quarter of 2020 resulted in increased demand for staples, which provided an opportunity for increasing agriculture exports. India was able to rise to the occasion and emerge as a reliable supplier of food. Even during the current crisis due to Russia–Ukraine war, the world is looking at India for supplies of wheat and other food grains,” officials said.