India’s Covid vaccination coverage crossed 165.6 crore: Government

PTI

New Delhi, January 29

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 53,96,51,188 first doses have been administered to those in the 18-44 age group and 40,19,58,479 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.

It said that cumulatively, 93,87,16,725 first doses have been administered while 70,57,49,826 second doses have been administered.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 165.6 crore (1,65,60,85,526) on Saturday and more than 53 lakh (53,47,810) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm.

In the age group of 15-18 years, 4,55,48,237 doses have been administered.

More than 1,16,18,975 precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for vaccination have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it underlined.

