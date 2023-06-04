India’s culture great, need to make all realise it: Bhagwat

PTI

Rishikesh, June 3

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today said India’s culture was great and there was need to make everyone realise it.

Bhagwat was in Uttarakhand to attend an event at the Parmarth Niketan to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Chidananda Saraswati. “Seers should strongly expound the value of ‘Rashtra Dharma’. Our culture is great. But we have to make everyone realise it,” he said.

Bhagwat recited a devotional poetry of Marathi seer Sant Tukaram. He also met prominent seers in neighbouring Haridwar.