India’s economic slowdown pronounced, BJP has no answers: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, June 6
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at the BJP government over the state of the economy, saying the per capita income of Indians is dropping but the government is suffering from “policy bankruptcy” and has no answers.
He feared that the economic situation will only get worse in the coming times.
“Indian families are suffering from the onslaught of inflation and job loss and earning less per capita than they were two years ago,” Gandhi said in a Facebook post.
He said the per capita income at constant prices has dropped from Rs 94,270 to Rs 91,481.
“India’s economic slowdown is pronounced, and the BJP Government, which suffers from policy bankruptcy, has no answers,” he also said.
“The economic situation will only get worse,” the Congress leader said in his post.
The Congress has been attacking the government over rising prices of food items and petroleum products.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad