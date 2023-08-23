‘India's epoch in space’: Political leaders hail successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon surface

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 23

With India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touching down the lunar south pole in a giant leap for its space programme, several leaders across the political spectrum hailed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the success; describing the soft landing as a ‘momentous feat’ in the history of the country.

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated ISRO scientists, stating that it is a momentous occasion which has made India proud.

In a video message, the President said scientists have made history with the landing of Chandrayaan-3 which is an event that happens once in lifetime. “I congratulate ISRO, everybody involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission and wish them greater accomplishments ahead,” she said.

Hailing the successful landing, Home Minister Amit Shah said that with this, India has become the first nation to touch the south pole of the moon.

“As the world watches Chandrayaan-3 script India's epoch in space, I express my heartfelt gratitude to ISRO and our scientists for their undeterred efforts to make this mission a historic success.

As the world watches #Chandrayaan3 script India's epoch in space, I express my heartfelt gratitude to @isro and our scientists for their undeterred efforts to make this mission a historic success.



This landmark achievement is not only a testament to the power of Indian… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 23, 2023

“This landmark achievement is not only a testament to the power of Indian genius but it also launches India's voyage through the Amrit Kaal to emerge as a global leader in the realm of space, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji,” Shah wrote on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

Taking to ‘X’, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said an elated nation with 140 crore aspirations today witnessed yet another achievement in its six-decade-long space programme and the entire world is looking up to the ISRO which is a matter of special pride for all Indians.

“We are deeply indebted to the remarkable hard work, unparalleled ingenuity and unflinching dedication of our scientists, space engineers, researchers and everyone involved in making this mission a triumph for India,” Kharge said.

#Chandrayaan3 की सफलता प्रत्येक भारतीय की सामूहिक सफलता है। हम सब के लिए गर्व की बात है।



140 करोड़ भारतीयों ने अपने छह दशक पुराने अंतरिक्ष कार्यक्रम में आज एक और उपलब्धि देखी।



हम अपने वैज्ञानिकों, space engineers, researchers और इस मिशन को सफल बनाने में शामिल सभी लोगों की… pic.twitter.com/I5xBNCefdi — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 23, 2023

Meanwhile, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi congratulated the ISRO team for the pioneering feat. "Chandrayaan3's soft landing on the uncharted lunar South Pole is the result of decades of tremendous ingenuity and hard work by our scientific community,” he said.

BJP president JP Nadda described the success of the mission as true to the mantra of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The success was not possible without Modi's tireless efforts and the immense ability of our scientists. It is a historic and unprecedented achievement, Nadda said.

Calling it a “historical” moment, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “It is a big achievement for the country. It is a matter of pride for all of us. Many congratulations to all the countrymen, scientists, engineers and employees of ISRO for the success of Chandrayaan-3.”

ये ऐतिहासिक है। देश के लिए बड़ी उपलब्धि है। हम सबके लिए गर्व की बात है। चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता के लिए सभी देशवासियों, ISRO के वैज्ञानिकों, इंजीनियर और कर्मचारियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



भारत माता की जय 🇮🇳 https://t.co/kWLztpBDiB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 23, 2023

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said this feat is a testament to the commitment and hard work of ISRO scientists and it is a proud moment for every citizen of the country.

Extending good wishes, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said today’s achievement would remain memorable in the history of India and for every Indian, as the country has taken another giant leap in space exploration.

नमामि शशिनं सोमं शम्भोर्मुकुटभूषणम्।



आज चंद्रयान की सफलता के साथ हर भारतवासी तथा चंडीगढ़ से मैं भी इतिहास के उस पल का साक्षी बना जिसने हम सभी का सीना गर्व से चौड़ा कर दिया।



चन्द्रमा के अभेद्य दक्षिणी ध्रुव को भेदकर भारतीय वैज्ञानिकों ने यह सिद्ध कर दिया कि वे तकनीक के मामले… pic.twitter.com/SOq7Z0CBnN — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 23, 2023

Haryana Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Hooda also took to ‘X’ and saluted the efforts and immense ability of the ISRO scientists.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hailed the scientists of the ISRO and congratulated country’s people for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.

ISRO ने रचा इतिहास ।

हमारे वैज्ञानिकों की कई वर्षों से चल रही मेहनत रंग लाई। ISRO के वैज्ञानिकों को

चंद्रयान-3 ने चांद पर सफल लैंडिंग के लिए कांग्रेस परिवार की ओर से बहुत बहुत वधाई । ये हर देशवासी के लिए गर्व का पल है।

जय हिंद. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/P1n9NWwRPO — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) August 23, 2023

