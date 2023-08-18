India’s first 3D printed government building is a post office in Karnataka

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, Aug 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the inauguration of India’s first 3D printed public building, a post office in Bengaluru’s Ulsoor’s Cambridge Layout area.

The post office was inaugurated by IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today, who hailed a rising new India which was rolling out 5G at historic speed, and was working on 6G rollout.

“Every Indian would be proud to see India's first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation's innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post Office's completion,” PM Modi said today.

The post office had made news recently with videos going viral of a robotic arm extruder being deployed for contour crafting, whereby a 3D printer uses quick setting materials to build a structure layer upon layer.

The 3D printing technology in construction can cut costs massively and reduce construction time.

