India’s first 3D printed government building is a post office in Karnataka

New Delhi, Aug 18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the inauguration of India’s first 3D printed public building, a post office in Bengaluru’s Ulsoor’s Cambridge Layout area.
The post office was inaugurated by IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today, who hailed a rising new India which was rolling out 5G at historic speed, and was working on 6G rollout.
“Every Indian would be proud to see India's first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation's innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post Office's completion,” PM Modi said today.
The post office had made news recently with videos going viral of a robotic arm extruder being deployed for contour crafting, whereby a 3D printer uses quick setting materials to build a structure layer upon layer.
The 3D printing technology in construction can cut costs massively and reduce construction time.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced
There has been a total crop loss in 90 villages
Mutilated bodies of 3 youths found after heavy gunfire in Manipur
The bodies of the 3 youths bear injury marks apparently made...
241 judges' posts remain vacant in Haryana following differences between state govt and high court
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud assures amicus curiae Vija...
Lost all my savings, everything is gone, says only survivor of Shimla's Shiv temple
21 people went missing after the massive landslide, so far, ...
Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy
As police stop them, the woman takes out the small plastic p...