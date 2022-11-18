India's first privately developed rocket set to soar on Friday

Sriharikota (AP), November 18
The country's first privately made rocket is all set to be launched from here on Friday, with the vehicle named as a tribute to the father of India's space programme, Vikram Sarabhai.
Vikram-S would be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from its spaceport here, about 115km from Chennai. Symbolising a new start, the mission has been named 'Prarambh' (the beginning).
Developed by four-year-old startup Skyroot Aerospace, the event marks the private sector's maiden foray into the launch vehicle segment, after the space segment was thrown open to private players in 2020.
The 6-metre tall Vikram-S will soar to an altitude of around 81km after its launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, carrying two domestic payloads and one from a foreign customer.
