India's foreign policy is guided by its independent position: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

PTI

New Delhi, April 1

*We are committed to continuing with India cooperation in defence sector: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov.

*If India wants to buy anything from Russia, we are ready to discuss it: Lavrov on India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

*India's foreign policy is guided by its independent position: Russian Foreign Minister on New Delhi's view on Ukraine crisis.

*Efforts to move away from dollar to national currency will intensify: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov.

*We have to find ways to bypass impediments: Sergei Lavrov when asked whether rouble-rupee system for bilateral trade being worked out.