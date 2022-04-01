New Delhi, April 1
*We are committed to continuing with India cooperation in defence sector: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov.
*If India wants to buy anything from Russia, we are ready to discuss it: Lavrov on India's purchase of Russian crude oil.
*India's foreign policy is guided by its independent position: Russian Foreign Minister on New Delhi's view on Ukraine crisis.
*Efforts to move away from dollar to national currency will intensify: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov.
*We have to find ways to bypass impediments: Sergei Lavrov when asked whether rouble-rupee system for bilateral trade being worked out.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes resolution asking for Chandigarh to be given to Punjab
The legislative business will be taken up for discussion
For once, Punjab MLAs from AAP, Congress and SAD come together against Centre’s claim on Chandigarh, BJP walks out
'Chandigarh was created as capital of Punjab', Bhagwant Mann...
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds talks with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov
The high-level talks take place in the backdrop of indicatio...
India's foreign policy is guided by its independent position: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Ready to discuss if India wants to buy anything from Russia,...