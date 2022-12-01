India's G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, decisive: PM Modi

PTI

New Delhi, December 1

As India began its G-20 presidency from Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it would work to further promote oneness, inspired by the theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, and listed terror, climate change, pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together.

India's G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow-travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard, he said.

India's G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive, he added.

"Let us join together to make India's G20 Presidency a Presidency of healing, harmony and hope. Let us work together to shape a new paradigm — of human-centric globalisation," he said in an article which appeared in several newspapers and was posted on his website too.

The country looks forward to working on encouraging sustainable lifestyles, depoliticising the global supply of food, fertilisers and medical products among other subjects, the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

He said, "I firmly believe now is the best time to go further still and catalyse a fundamental mindset shift, to benefit humanity as a whole."