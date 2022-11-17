India's G20 presidency to be action-oriented: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 16

Taking over the presidency of the G20 grouping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured its leaders that India’s G20 presidency would be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented.

PM Modi with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in Bali. AP/PTI

“It is a proud occasion for every Indian to assume the G20 presidency. We will organise G20 meetings in different cities and states of our country. Our guests will get a full experience of India’s amazing diversity, inclusive traditions and cultural richness,” said the PM at the closing session of the G20 summit in Indonesia. After the presidency devolves on India for a year from December 1, the next G20 summit will be held in the country.

Editorial: G20 declaration

The PM admitted that India was taking charge of the G20 at a time when the world was simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill-effects of the pandemic.

UK clears 3K visas for Indian professionals PM Narendra Modi met UK PM Rishi Sunak with London announcing that 3,000 Indians will be granted visas annually under a young professionals’ scheme

professionals’ scheme Hours before the meeting between the leaders, a 10 Downing Street statement said the first announcement in the scheme pertained to India. inside Focus on ‘One Family, One Future’ The G20 has to convey a strong message in favour of peace and harmony. All these priorities are fully embodied in the theme of India’s G20 chairmanship – One Earth, One Family, One Future. —PM Modi

“At such a time, the world is looking at the G20 with hope. Over the next one year, India will strive to ensure that the G20 becomes the catalyst for new ideas and accelerates collective action. The sense of ownership over natural resources is giving rise to conflict today, and has become the main cause of the plight of the environment,” he said. Prime Minister Modi also spoke on the need for universal and all-inclusive development and especially underlined the point that it was not possible without women’s participation. “Peace and security are imperative, otherwise future generations will not be able to take advantage of economic growth or technological innovation.”

“The G20 has to convey a strong message in favour of peace and harmony. All these priorities are fully embodied in the theme of India’s G20 chairmanship – One Earth, One Family, One Future,” he said.

#narendra modi #s jaishankar