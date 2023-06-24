 India’s history, teachings shaped world, says Kamala Harris : The Tribune India

India’s history, teachings shaped world, says Kamala Harris

She also said India is a 'very important' part of her life and that she is deeply connected to the country

India’s history, teachings shaped world, says Kamala Harris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Vice President Kamala Harris at the luncheon, at the Department of State in Washington, Friday, June 23, 2023. PTI



PTI

Washington, June 24

India’s history and teachings have influenced, and shaped the world, US Vice President Kamala Harris has said, asserting the country has inspired millions of people through its philosophy.

She also lauded the extraordinary impact Indian-Americans have made in the US with a historic number of members of the United States Congress being of Indian heritage.

She also said India is a “very important” part of her life and that she is deeply connected to the country.

“The history and teachings in India and of India have not only influenced me, they, of course, have shaped the entire globe,” Harris said in her address at a luncheon hosted by her and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

“Throughout history, India has inspired millions of people around the world, whether through philosophy and theology, the power of civil disobedience, or the commitment to democracy,” the 58-year-old Democratic Party leader said.

“As I look around this room, I am struck by the extraordinary impact Indian Americans have had on our country in every facet of life,” she said. Take, for example, the historic number of members of the United States Congress with Indian heritage: Representatives Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Shri Thanedar. And they’re known as the “Samosa Caucus,” for those of you who did not know, she said.

“And around our country, we see the impact of Indian Americans, from the C suites of American companies to neighbourhood businesses, from the studios of Hollywood to university research labs across our country,” Harris added.

Harris, during her remarks, recalled her journeys to India when she was a child.

“India is a very important part of my life,” she said.

“When my sister Maya and I were growing up, our mother would take us from the Bay Area to India pretty much every other year. The purpose of those trips were many, including that we would well understand where she came from, what produced her; so that we could spend time with our grandparents, with my uncle and our chittis; and to really understand the love of good idli,” she said amidst laughter from the guests at the luncheon held at the US Department of State.

“We travelled to visit my grandparents in what was then called Madras. And I will tell you, my grandfather was one of the most favourite people in my life, truly. We were pen pals, in fact, throughout my childhood,” she said.

Harris said her grandfather had a great influence on her.

“I was the eldest grandchild. And so, as I’m sure many of you know, culturally, to be the eldest has a certain significance. And so, I took full advantage of that status in our family. And my grandfather, of course, convinced me—as he did, I think, every one of his grandchildren—that we were his favourite. Yet, on those visits, I was the only member of our family that my grandfather allowed to join him for his morning routine,” Harris said.

“You see, by the time that we were going there as children, my grandfather was retired from his career as a civil servant. And his morning routine, every morning, consisted of taking long walks on the beach with his retired buddies. And they, as retired civil servants, would debate the issues of the day,” said the vice president.

“I would hold my grandfather’s hand on these walks and listen intently to him and his friends. I will tell you, as a young girl, I don’t think I fully appreciated the essence and the import of the debates that they would have. But, I did clearly understand and do recall stories about the freedom fighters and the nation’s founding heroes and about the independence of India. I remember them talking about the importance of fighting corruption and fighting for equality, regardless of one’s belief or caste,” she said.

The Vice President said conversations with her grandfather at a young age influenced her thinking.

“Throughout these walks, I recall my grandfather teaching me lessons about not just what it means to have a democracy but to keep democracy. I do believe it is these lessons that I learned at a very young age that first inspired my interest in public service. I look back now and I do fully realise how much these conversations influenced me and my thinking, and how they have guided me ever since,” she added.

“In fact, it is a large part of who I am today—these lessons I learned from my grandfather, P.V. Gopalan, and from the dedication, determination, and courage of his daughter, my mother, Shyamala. And it is that is the reason that I stand before you today as vice president of the United States,” Harris said.

She thanked Prime Minister Modi for his role of leadership to help India emerge as a global power in the 21st century.

“You have helped to reinvigorate the Quad. Your leadership of the G20 is making new strides on climate finance. And you have been a proponent of international institutions and global solutions to global challenges,” she said.

“And as a point of personal privilege, as chair of the National Space Council, I thank you for your leadership in space and for our joint work on an earth science satellite, which will help us address the climate crisis. And I will also thank you because when you and I first met at the White House, I asked you to join the Artemis Accords: a commitment to the safe and transparent use of space. I am happy to report, as you have, that you have joined the Artemis Accords,” she added.

“Over the past two and a half years, you and I have advanced cooperation on climate, clean energy, terrorism, cybercrime, public health, and vaccine production. And during this trip, our countries have launched new areas of cooperation from artificial intelligence to semiconductors,” she added.

During his address to the US Congress on Thursday, Modi said, “There are millions here who have roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this chamber. There is one behind me, who has made history.” He was referring to Harris, the first woman vice president and the highest-ranking female official in US history, as well as the first African-American and first Asian-American vice president.

Harris’ mother Shyamala Gopalan, a breast cancer scientist, hailed from Chennai.

#Kamala Harris

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Watch: Lalu asks Rahul Gandhi to get married, says your mother keeps complaining

2
Himachal

Satwant Atwal Trivedi given additional charge of Himachal DGP

3
Delhi

AAP claims Cong refused to publicly denounce Delhi services ordinance, says will be difficult to attend future Opposition meets

4
Delhi

6 illegal colonies razed in Gurugram, 18 acres freed

5
Diaspora

Indian immigration agent Brijesh Mishra apprehended in Canada, faces charges in fake college admission letters scandal

6
Haryana

Yogeshwar Dutt questions ‘unfair’ trial exemption given to 6 wrestlers by IOA ad-hoc panel; Vinesh Phogat calls him Brij Bhushan’s lackey

7
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

8
Entertainment

Virat Kohli teases Shubman Gill with Spider-Man signature step: Watch

9
Delhi

Body of 32-yr-old man recovered in Gurugram

10
Himachal

MeT predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Himachal

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Top News

Government holds all-party meet on Manipur

Government holds all-party meet on Manipur, representatives of 22 parties in attendance

Nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have ...

Rebellious Russian mercenary boss in standoff with army amid 'armed mutiny'; claims control of major city

Rebellious Russian mercenary boss in standoff with army amid 'armed mutiny'; claims control of major city

Wagner chief takes feud with top brass to new level; Prigozh...

Putin vows to crush 'armed mutiny' after Russian mercenary boss tries to oust top brass

Putin vows to crush 'armed mutiny' after Russian mercenary boss tries to oust top brass

Wagner chief takes feud with top brass to new level; Prigozh...

Google investing USD 10 billion in India's digitisation fund: Sundar Pichai tells PM Modi

Google investing USD 10 billion in India's digitisation fund: Sundar Pichai tells PM Modi

Pichai meets Prime Minister Modi on Friday and also announce...

Indian immigration agent Brijesh Mishra apprehended in Canada, faces charges in fake college admission letters scandal

Indian immigration agent Brijesh Mishra apprehended in Canada, faces charges in fake college admission letters scandal

Mishra, who operates an immigration agency called EMSA in Ja...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran sector

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran sector

Sikh Gurdwaras Ac: All eyes on SGPC general house session on June 26

Unscheduled power outages leave Amritsar residents sweating

Knotty Affairs: Tangled power, telephone cables a blot on Partap Nagar in Amritsar

Traffic police to begin issuing e-challans from next month

16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

Mayor Anup Gupta at loggerheads with Chandigarh on halting non-EV registrations

In green push, Chandigarh Administration plans four canal-top solar plants

PGI allows residents to choose thesis guides, topics

Man held for stalking woman on Mumbai-Chandigarh flight

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

Committee report on routes for 'mohalla' buses in Delhi after two months: Officials

6 illegal colonies razed in Gurugram, 18 acres freed

Youth stabbed in northeast Delhi's Brijpuri

Portal to help update property data

BJP panel to raise objections

Jalandhar: BJP panel to raise objections

Congress to move court over new ward map; societies see red, too

Held in bribery case, man, son have long trail of drug crime

Ensure welfare schemes reach all beneficiaries, officials directed

Streamline process for applicants: MP to passport officials

Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 6 others booked for fraud

Ludhiana Police book Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 5 others for fraud

Smart City Anniversary: Ludhiana on way to becoming smart city

Use ‘mSeva’ for online grievance redressal, Ludhiana MC urges residents

Giaspura tragedy: Panel holds meeting, reviews findings

3 arrested with 345-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

Punjabi University: Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

‘Adipurush’ screening opposed in Patiala