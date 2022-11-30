India’s latest earth observation satellite starts serving images

Bengaluru, November 30
The Earth Observation Satellite-06 launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation on November 26 has started serving images, the national space agency said on Wednesday.
Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO shared on Twitter the first-day images received on Tuesday at National Remote Sensing Centre, Shadnagar, Telangana, covering the Himalayan region, Kutch region of Gujarat and the Arabian sea.
EOS-06 commenced serving the images.— ISRO (@isro) November 30, 2022
First-day images received on Nov 29, 2022, at NRSC, Shadnagar cover the Himalayan region, Gujarat Kutch region, & the Arabian Sea.
They are captured by the Ocean Color Monitor (OCM) & Sea Surface Temperature Monitor (SSTM) Sensors. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xkQjP1GT7z
"They are captured by the Ocean Color Monitor (OCM) and Sea Surface Temperature Monitor (SSTM) sensors (on board EOS-06)", it said.
The images were released by ISRO Chairman S Somanath in virtual mode, in the presence of Director of UR Rao Satellite Centre, M Sankaran, and NRSC Director Prakash Chauhan, it was stated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court to consider listing Bilkis Bano's plea against remission, release of rape, murder convicts
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice ...
Punjab police, BSF seize 5 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols in Ferozepur
It was a follow-up of the seizure of 13 kg heroine
No place for Jagmeet Brar and Manpreet Ayali in SAD core committee
Jagmeet Brar has called a press conference in Chandigarh on ...
In Chandigarh, President Droupadi Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana
The President is on a two-day visit to Haryana