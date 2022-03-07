India's Palestine envoy Mukul Arya dies

New Delhi, March 6
India’s Representative to Palestine Mukul Arya (38) passed away in Ramallah on Sunday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condoled his death.
It was not immediately known how he died. Arya, a 2008-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, had served in the Indian Embassies in Kabul and Moscow. He also served at the Permanent Delegation of India to the UNESCO in Paris.
