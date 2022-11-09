India’s report on human rights to be reviewed by UN member states on Thursday

PTI

New Delhi, November 9

India's report outlining its steps towards the promotion and protection of human rights will be taken up for review as part of a mechanism under which UN member states review the human rights performance of fellow states, on Thursday in Geneva, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The 41st Session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group is being held from November 7-18 at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, the MEA said in a statement.

During the session, India's National Report for the 4th UPR Cycle would be reviewed on November 10, it said.

Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, is leading the Indian delegation that comprises Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West); Indra Mani Pandey, Permanent Representative of India; KM Nataraj, Additional Solicitor General of India; and senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Ministry of Rural Development, and the NITI Aayog, and the Vice Chancellor of the National Law University, Delhi.

India plays an active role in global promotion and protection of human rights, the MEA said.

"Our strong commitment for the welfare of the entire humanity, inspired by our civilisational ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'the world is one family', provides a foundation on which our constitutional and legal framework for human rights has been built," the statement said.

India has been engaged constructively with the members of the UNHRC and other fellow UN member states to promote and protect human rights globally, the MEA said.

"We have laid emphasis on dialogue, engagement and cooperation among various stakeholders. We have underlined the primacy of states in fulfilling their human rights obligations," it said.

