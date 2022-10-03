India's 'wind man' Tulsi Tanti passes away at 64

New Delhi, October 2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of Suzlon Energy founder Tulsi Tanti, popularly known as India’s ‘wind man’.
PM Modi said Tanti “was a pioneering business leader who contributed to India’s economic progress and strengthened our nation’s efforts to further sustainable development.”
A pioneer of the wind energy business in India, Tanti died of cardiac arrest on Saturday evening while returning to Pune from a press conference and other business engagements in Ahmedabad as Suzlon was to launch its Rs 1,200 crore rights issue on October 11. He was 64.
