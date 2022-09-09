Indigenous quick reaction missile ready for induction

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 8

An indigenous quick reaction surface-to-air missile (QRSAM) system that can target incoming enemy targets is now “ready for induction” into the Army. In a statement, the Ministry of Defence today quoted Samir Kamat, Chairman, DRDO, as saying, “With the successful series of trials, the system is now ready for induction into the Army”.

The statement came after the Army on Thursday carried out a flight test of the missile system from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur off the Odisha coast. This was sixth successful test conducted as part of the evaluation trials. The system consists of indigenously developed sub-systems, including the missile with indigenous radio frequency seeker, mobile launcher, fully automated command and control system, surveillance and multifunction radars.

The QRSAM can operate on the move with the search-and-track capability and fire on halt. This has been proven during the mobility trials conducted earlier.

Tests have been carried out against high-speed aerial targets mimicking various types of aerial threats to evaluate the capability of the weapon systems under different scenarios, including long range, medium altitude, short range, high altitude maneuvering target. The system performance was also evaluated under day and night operation scenarios, the ministry said.