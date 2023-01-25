Indigenous weapon systems to be on display

New Delhi, January 24
To give a push to government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, the armed forces have decided to showcase indigenous weapon systems at the Republic Day parade.
While the 105 mm Indian field gun will give 21-gun salute, mechanised columns will have Arjun (tank) and BMP 2 infantry fighting vehicle.
Artillery Regiment’s K9 Vajra, BrahMos missile automatic launcher and the Akash weapon system will be part of the display on Kartvaya Path on January 26.
Light Combat Helicopter ‘Prachand’ will be part of the Indian Air Force fly-past.
The 61st Cavalry will lead the marching columns. There will be 16 marching contingents from the armed forces, paramilitary forces, Delhi Police and others.
