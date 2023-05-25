IndiGo flight faces tailwinds during landing

PTI

New Delhi, May 24

An IndiGo plane from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad experienced tailwinds during landing on Monday and did a go-around before making a safe landing short a while later.

Strong tailwinds could make landing unstable for an aircraft. As per reports, the aircraft was almost close to landing but took off again and later landed safely. IndiGo said its flight 6E 6056 operating from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad experienced tailwinds at landing at Ahmedabad.