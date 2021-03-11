IndiGo flight suffers ‘false cargo smoke warning’ before landing at Kolkata airport

PTI

New Delhi, August 21

An IndiGo flight from the national capital suffered a “false cargo smoke warning” prior to landing at Kolkata airport on Sunday, according to the airline.

After arrival, inspections were carried out in the Airbus aircraft and the “warning was confirmed as spurious”, it said in a statement.

According to IndiGo, necessary rectifications on the detection system are in progress.

The “false cargo smoke warning” happened on flight 6E-2513(VT-IJA) and landing was prioritised at Kolkata airport and the pilot followed the standard operating procedure, it added.

IndiGo is the country’s largest airline and had a market share of 58.8 per cent in July.