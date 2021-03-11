Govt should consider increasing upper caps on domestic airfares amid rising fuel prices: IndiGo CEO

India's largest airline IndiGo is likely to introduce a business class in certain international flights as it is looking to expand to regions like Europe, Africa and Southeast Asia

Govt should consider increasing upper caps on domestic airfares amid rising fuel prices: IndiGo CEO

Photo for representation. PTI

PTI

New Delhi, June 1

The Ministry of Civil Aviation should consider increasing the upper limits on domestic airfares as the rising fuel prices has become a "real problem", IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta has said.

Moreover, India's largest airline IndiGo is likely to introduce a business class in certain international flights as it is looking to expand to regions like Europe, Africa and Southeast Asia, he said in an interview to PTI.

The ministry had imposed lower and upper limits on domestic airfares based on flight duration when services were resumed on May 25, 2020, after a two-month lockdown due to the pandemic. For example, airlines currently cannot charge a passenger less than Rs 2,900 (excluding GST) and more than Rs 8,800 (excluding GST) on flights with duration of less than 40 minutes.

The lower caps were imposed to help the airlines that have been struggling financially due to travel restrictions. The upper caps were imposed so that passengers are not charged huge amounts when the demand for seats is high. The fuel prices have been rising since the Russia-Ukraine war began on February 24.

Dutta said the two-class configuration is being considered for A321XLR planes, which will be delivered to IndiGo by Airbus at the end of 2024 and will operate in international sectors.

IndiGo currently has a fleet of 275 aircraft and all of them are narrow-body planes such as A320neos and A321neos with just economy class seats.

Dutta also said that adding wide-body aircraft to IndiGo's fleet is "just a matter of time" once Indian airports develop themselves into hubs, where the management of time slots for arrivals and departures of flights is much better and the time taken to transfer a passenger from an arriving flight at one terminal to a connecting flight on another terminal is extremely less.

A wide-body plane has a bigger fuel tank that allows it to operate long-haul international flights. In India, only Air India and Vistara operate wide-body planes.

Asked about the budget carrier's plans to increase legroom on planes that operate in international sectors, Dutta said, "We are looking at the configuration of these planes and the obvious question is do we have two-class planes or not. So, we haven't decided that." Once the airline takes a decision on that, only then it can decide how much legroom it will have in the economy class, he said.

However, he clarified, "in the back (economy class), the pitch is not going to go up too much...Maybe on some (economy class) seats it'll go up to 33 (inches) or so".

"But the real issue is are we going to go with a business class or not, and we haven't decided that. But it's increasingly looking likely that we will," he added.

Currently, the pitch of economy class seats in IndiGo's planes is 30 inches.

Dutta said the two-class configuration is being considered for A321XLR planes that will operate in international sectors.

IndiGo had placed an order for 300 A320neo family planes, which include A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR, with Airbus in October 2019.

The European planemaker said in May that the launch of the A321XLR aircraft would be delayed from 2023 to 2024.

Dutta said IndiGo's XLR planes are due to come at the end of 2024. "As far as our delivery situation is concerned, there is no change," he said.

Asked if procuring wide-body aircraft is on the table for IndiGo, the CEO said, "Look, the issue really is that our major airports -- Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai -- need to be developed into hubs, which they're not."

"Now what does it take to develop an airport into a hub? There are two key things. One is minimum connect time... Internationally, the norm is that you should connect in maximum 75 minutes," Dutta noted.

In India, the time to connect a passenger from one terminal to another at an airport like Delhi and Mumbai is too long – it takes about two-and-a-half to three hours. So, that becomes a problem, he said.

"And secondly, the slots (to operate international flights) can't be just spread throughout the day. As you know, in banked structure, the slots have to be compressed within a certain timeframe," he said.

The minimum connect time is the time considered sufficient for a passenger to transfer from an arriving flight to a departing flight.

Dutta said major airports in India are working on these two issues.

"So, I'm very hopeful that yes, that (resolution of the two issues) will happen. Once that happens, progression to wide-body aircraft is just a matter of time...," he said.

"When the XLR aircraft comes, we want to do a lot of international to international connects -- from the Middle East to all the ASEAN countries, from China to Africa and from Asian countries to Europe," he said.

"All that becomes feasible with the range of the aircraft. But we need the airport infrastructure to support it," he added.

On IndiGo's international expansion plans, Dutta said currently, the airline is able to fly as far as Istanbul because of the range of the narrow-body planes it has but it sees plenty of opportunities to grow.

"As the XLR comes in, we can go up to seven hours. So, the markets we're looking at, we've always said is sort of seven hours from Delhi, seven hours from Mumbai, seven hours from Chennai, seven hours from Kolkata," he said.

"Europe is a big focus for us, CIS countries are a big focus for us, and Africa is a focus for us. So yes, all around and then in new countries in Southeast Asia as well," he added.

Dutta said the Ministry of Civil Aviation should consider increasing the upper limits on domestic airfares amid rising fuel prices.

First, there was the uncertainty of the covid-19 pandemic and now these very abnormal fuel prices, he said.

"If anything, the higher band needs to be moved up because, you know, we just need to keep the fares at pace with fuel prices and fuel prices are a real problem.

"I mean, every month they're going up 11 per cent, six per cent and so forth. So, no airline can survive with these high fuel prices if you don't raise fares," he added.

Dutta further said, "We are obviously for a free market. Let the market decide what the right fare is."

#Indigo

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court, doesn't want his custody to be given to Punjab Police

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Police arrest Mansa villager who provided 'logistic support to attackers', accused sent to 5-day custody

3
Haryana

Haryana Police arrest Rs 10,000 crore chit fund scam accused Jagjit Chahal from Gujarat

4
Delhi

Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police get 5-day custody of Lawrence Bishnoi

5
Entertainment

Singer KK dies in Kolkata

6
Trending

'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'

7
Punjab

Punjab appoints Ishwar Singh as ADGP Law & Order; post was vacant for seven days

8
Punjab

Varinder Kumar appointed Punjab Vigilance Bureau Chief Director

9
Haryana

Subhash Chandra, Kartikeya Sharma to queer Rajya Sabha pitch in Rajasthan, Haryana; trouble for Congress

10
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Don't Miss

View All
‘Guru Ki Rasoi’: Distributing free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day
Jalandhar Canada-based NRI's initiative

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit
Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Canada-based kingpin on Faridkot cops’ radar
Diaspora

Canada-based kingpin Goldy Brar on Faridkot cops' radar for over a year

From student politics to extortion, murder
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder

Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini 3rd in country
Punjab

Civil Services exam: Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini Singla 3rd in country

Top News

Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

‘Any weapons system can shoot into Russia if it's close enou...

‘Sidhu Moosewala was our brother’; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says ‘will give results in 2 days’

'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'

Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court fearing fake encount...

KK had ‘some evident cut marks on his face and hand’ when he was brought to hospital after show

Singer KK had ‘some evident cut marks on his face and hand’ when he was brought dead to hospital after show

Despite feeling uneasy, KK completed his last show

After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, Sikh head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib calls for possessing licensed weapons

After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib favours having licensed weapons for self-defence

Earlier, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh ha...

IndiGo likely to have business class on certain international flights: CEO Ronojoy Dutta

Govt should consider increasing upper caps on domestic airfares amid rising fuel prices: IndiGo CEO

India's largest airline IndiGo is likely to introduce a busi...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Despite assurance, inquiry panel report not filed even after 19 days

Amritsar: Despite assurance, inquiry panel report not filed even after 19 days

Security up in Amritsar ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary

Amritsar’s smoke-free tag goes up in smoke

Five test +ve for Covid in Amritsar district

Snatching Case: Two remanded in 3-day police custody

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Illegal Farmhouses Chandigarh periphery: Forest Dept lodges plaint against realtors

UPSC Civil Services Results: IIT-Ropar graduate Pritam Jakhar shines with AIR 9

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, vendors sit pretty at Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Delhi BJP media chief evading probe, HC told

Delhi BJP media chief Naveen Kumar Jindal evading probe, Punjab Police tells HC

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Delhi High Court gets 2 more judges

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Jalandhar: Day after ASI's death, family alleges murder

Nawanshahr: 20 days on, police still clueless on missing girl

Pathankot bypass car snatching case solved, 6 held

3 robbers loot cash at gunpoint from Punjab Roadways bus conductor in Ludhiana

Punjab Roadways bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Learning from SA, civic body to focus on saving water in Ludhiana city

Manage waste at dairy complexes, Ludhiana MC Commissioner tells officials

Sanitation workers protest in Ludhiana, seek regular jobs

Now, complain against illegal mining, stubble burning on helpline

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

Balance economic development goals with environmental sustainability: Prof Ghuman

Municipal Corporation, Patiala, to take control of panchayat land

Saggi Cricket: Grand Square, Mohali XI match ends in draw