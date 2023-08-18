IndiGo pilot dies at Nagpur airport boarding gate

PTI

New Delhi: A 40-year-old IndiGo pilot, Captain Manoj Subramanyam, who was going to operate the airline’s Pune flight, died after collapsing near a boarding gate at Nagpur airport on Thursday. tns

SIM card dealers’ verification must: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: To check digital frauds, verification of SIM card dealers has been made must & provision of issuing bulk connections has been discontinued, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. pti

IPS officer ‘misbehaves’ at Goa club, suspended

New Delhi: The MHA has suspended an IPS officer, A Koan, posted in Goa after allegations surfaced against him of misbehaving with a woman at a nightclub in the state last week, sources said. tns

Pradhan slams Karnataka for scrapping NEP

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday condemned the Karnataka Government's decision to scrap the National Education Policy as “politically motivated”.

#IndiGo