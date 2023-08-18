IndiGo pilot dies at Nagpur airport boarding gate

New Delhi: A 40-year-old IndiGo pilot, Captain Manoj Subramanyam, who was going to operate the airline’s Pune flight, died after collapsing near a boarding gate at Nagpur airport on Thursday. tns
SIM card dealers’ verification must: Vaishnaw
New Delhi: To check digital frauds, verification of SIM card dealers has been made must & provision of issuing bulk connections has been discontinued, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. pti
IPS officer ‘misbehaves’ at Goa club, suspended
New Delhi: The MHA has suspended an IPS officer, A Koan, posted in Goa after allegations surfaced against him of misbehaving with a woman at a nightclub in the state last week, sources said. tns
Pradhan slams Karnataka for scrapping NEP
New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday condemned the Karnataka Government's decision to scrap the National Education Policy as “politically motivated”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt
Pong, Bhakra water released 2nd day in row | 2 kids drown | ...
National Green Tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability
On Aug 22, SC may examine Development Plan draft
Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London’s Southall
Gurpreet Singh, 25, appears at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, ...
Villagers in Punjab's Mukerian come to each other's rescue in times of distress
People face difficulties as water level rises