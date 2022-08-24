IndiGo plane aborts take-off after snag

New Delhi, August 23
A Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft from Goa returned when a snag was detected as the plane was taxiing out on Tuesday, officials said.
The right engine of the aircraft developed a snag while proceeding to the runway. All passengers were deplaned safely by rescue teams of the Navy, said airport Director SVT Dhananjaya Rao. “IndiGo flight Goa to Mumbai with 187 passengers had to abort the flight due to a snag in the right engine,” he said.
