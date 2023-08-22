IndiGo plane from Varanasi makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

New Delhi, August 22
An IndiGo plane from Varanasi made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Tuesday evening due to a hydraulic issue, according to a source.
The source said there were more than 160 passengers onboard flight 6E-2232 that was en route to Delhi.
There was a hydraulic issue with the aircraft and a full emergency was declared at the airport, the source in the know of the matter said.
There was no immediate statement from IndiGo on the incident.
