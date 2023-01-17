 Indo-Russian joint venture produces first batch of Kalashnikov AK-203 rifles; deliveries to Indian Army expected soon : The Tribune India

Indo-Russian joint venture produces first batch of Kalashnikov AK-203 rifles; deliveries to Indian Army expected soon

India is the first country to start producing AK-200-series assault rifles of the world-famous brand, says Rostec

Indo-Russian joint venture produces first batch of Kalashnikov AK-203 rifles; deliveries to Indian Army expected soon

Photo courtesy: rostec.ru



PTI

New Delhi, January 17

An Indo-Russian joint venture has started manufacturing Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, a move that will lend greater firepower to the Indian armed forces.

Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited plans to ensure 100 per cent localisation of the production of AK-203 rifles in India.

In future, the company may also increase output and upgrade its production facilities to produce advanced rifles based on the Kalashnikov assault rifle platform, Rostec State Corporation said in a statement.

The joint venture, registered and located in India, whose founders on the Russian side are Rosoboronexport and Kalashnikov Concern (both subsidiaries of the Rostec State Corporation), has started producing Kalashnikov assault rifles, it said.

“Russia and India are linked by strong partnership relations. Military-technical cooperation between the two countries has resulted in the construction of the joint venture Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited,” the statement said.

“With the launch of series production of Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles, high-quality, convenient and modern small arms will begin to enter service with India’s defence and law enforcement agencies,” it said.

The model combines “excellent ergonomics, adaptability to different shooters and high performance characteristics, it is one of the best assault rifles in the world,” Sergey Chemezov, General Director of Rostec, was quoted as saying in the statement.

“Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, has produced the first batch of 7.62 mm Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles. The beginning of deliveries to the Indian Army is expected soon,” said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport.

“At the same time, the factory’s capacity makes it possible to fully equip the personnel of other law enforcement agencies in India with AK-203 assault rifles, which, due to their high adaptability, are suitable for various operators. In addition, the joint venture will be able to export its products to third countries,” Mikheev said.

Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited fully complies with the government of India’s Made in India initiative and DAP (Defence Acquisition Procedure) 2020. Today, India is the first country to start producing the AK-200-series assault rifles of the world-famous brand, the statement by Rostec said.

“The AK-200-series assault rifles have retained all the advantages of the traditional AK scheme—reliability, durability and ease of maintenance. At the same time, they fully meet the latest requirements for firearms in the world in terms of ergonomics and the ability to mount high-tech additional equipment,” it added.

Russia and India continue to implement military-technical cooperation projects. Their current and future programmes are “maximally focused” on technological cooperation, including on the basis of joint ventures, in the format of licensed production and joint research and development projects, the statement said.

Rosoboronexport aims to cooperate on terms of transfer of technology put forward by the Indian side and in accordance with the Make in India initiative, it said.

#indian army #Russia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

2
Sports

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's alleged personal videos leaked on social media, netizens react in shock

3
Diaspora

Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith

4
Punjab

In Punjab, Rahul Gandhi says 'Navjot Singh Sidhu will get some role in Congress'

5
Punjab

Video: Security breach in Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur as man tries to hug him

6
Chandigarh

BJP's Anup Gupta is Chandigarh's new mayor

7
Haryana

Private schools open despite cold wave, Gurugram admn issues warning

8
Punjab

Four Punjab govt depts owe Rs 2,400 crore to PSPCL

9
Diaspora

21-year-old Indian student from Punjab's Hoshiarpur dies in car crash in Australia

10
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

Top News

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Liquor factory had run into controversy after villagers alle...

Indo-Russian joint venture produces first batch of Kalashnikov AK-203 rifles; deliveries to Indian Army expected soon

Indo-Russian joint venture produces first batch of Kalashnikov AK-203 rifles; deliveries to Indian Army expected soon

India is the first country to start producing AK-200-series ...

JP Nadda’s tenure as BJP chief extended till June 2024; Amit Shah says BJP will win bigger mandate than 2019

JP Nadda’s tenure as BJP chief extended till June 2024; Amit Shah says party will win bigger mandate than 2019

Shah said party won many state assembly polls under Nadda

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks ‘sincere’ talks with India to resolve ‘burning’ issues, including Kashmir; says UAE can play an important role

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks ‘sincere’ talks with India to resolve ‘burning’ issues, including Kashmir; says UAE can play an important role

'It is up to us to live peacefully, make progress or quarrel...

21-year-old Indian student from Punjab's Hoshiarpur dies in car crash in Australia

21-year-old Indian student from Punjab's Hoshiarpur dies in car crash in Australia

Chopra's car crossed to the wrong side of the road into the ...


Cities

View All

Encroachments back on Novelty Chowk footpaths

Encroachments back on Novelty Chowk footpaths

Civic issues galore at Tarn Taran rly station

Man kills neighbour after verbal spat turns bloody

Metalled pillars installed on Rego rly overbridge

Industry rues withdrawal of application by govt

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

BJP’s Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh mayor

BJP's Anup Gupta is Chandigarh's new mayor

‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost Panjab University Vice-Chancellor his job

Chandigarh Mayoral Poll: Keen contest on cards today as Congress to abstain, SAD undecided

Woman feeding stray dog hurt in hit-&-run in Chandigarh

Mohali: Two stab, rob food delivery boy of mobile, Rs 8K cash in Balongi

'Who is LG': Elected governments are not allowed to function, says Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly

'Who is L-G; elected govts are not allowed to function', says Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly

Delhi-Centre services row: Difficult to accept that federalism does not apply to UT, observes SC

2020 Delhi riots: We don’t believe in unnecessarily keeping people behind bars, says Supreme Court

Delhi hit-and-drag case: Murder charges slapped against 6 accused

Man shot at and looted by bike-borne assailants in Delhi; horrifying video goes viral

Latifpura oustees block road, rail traffic for 4 hours in Jalandhar

Latifpura oustees block road, rail traffic for 4 hours in Jalandhar

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur

Residents of Nawanshahr to gherao power plant on January 24

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pays surprise visit to Kapurthala jail

Rahul Gandhi gets warm welcome as yatra enters Hoshiarpur

500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

Eight arrested for creating ruckus at Civil Hospital

Ludhiana: 4 trains diverted, six cancelled due to farmer's protest

2 held with 70 spools of deadly string

20-yr-old girl seriously hurt by kite string

Punjabi University’s two contractual teachers climb rooftop seeking regularisation of jobs

Punjabi University’s two contractual teachers climb on rooftop seeking regularisation of jobs

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

BJP workers protest allocation of key party posts to 17 ex-Congress men in in Patiala

Four years on, Dera Bassi cop awarded life term for murder of Patiala resident

National Lok Adalat to be held on February 11 in Patiala district