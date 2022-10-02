Indore cleanest city for 6th time in row, Surat retains 2nd spot

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 1

Indore was adjudged India’s cleanest city for the sixth time in a row with Surat and Navi Mumbai following in the Centre’s latest annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced today.

Madhya Pradesh secured the first position, followed by Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra in the category of best performing states in ‘Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022’.

While Indore and Surat retained their top positions in the big cities category, Vijaywada lost its spot to Navi Mumbai.

Among the states having fewer than 100 urban local bodies, Tripura bagged the top rank, dislodging Jharkhand, which had won in the last two consecutive years. Jharkhand and Uttarakhand received the second and third spots respectively.

President Droupadi Murmu gave away the awards in the presence of Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The President urged all, especially the youth, to participate in this campaign and increase awareness about cleanliness in society.

In the category of cities having population less than one lakh, Maharashtra’s Panchgani ranked number one, followed by Chhattisgarh’s Patan (NP) and Maharashtra’s Karhad.

Haridwar was adjudged the cleanest Ganga town in the category of more than 1 lakh population, followed by Varanasi and Rishikesh. Bijnor ranked first among Ganga towns with less than one lakh population, followed by Kannauj and Garhmukhteshwar.

Maharashtra’s Deolali was adjudged the country’s cleanest Cantonment Board. Tirupati received the best city award in Safai Mitra Suraksha while Shivamogga in Karnataka received the fast mover city award.