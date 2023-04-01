Indore temple tragedy toll rises to 36

Indore, March 31
The death toll in Indore temple stepwell roof collapse incident rose to 36 on Friday with the recovery of one more body in the afternoon.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in the city where the tragedy took place on Thursday. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered on Friday against Sevaram Galani, president of the temple trust, and its secretary Murli Kumar Sabnani.
