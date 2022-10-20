Infinite possibilities in defence sector: Modi

Tribune News Service

Gandhinagar, October 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the possibilities in the defence sector as “infinite” and made a veiled reference to Pakistan, saying “"India is now better prepared to respond to any misadventure on the western borders”.

He said this in his address at the 12th edition of DefExpo 2022 here today after formally inaugurating the event.

At the inauguration ceremony, the PM also laid the foundation stone of the Deesa airfield in Gujarat. “It will add to the security architecture of the country,” he noted. The airfield is 120 km from the India-Pakistan border. Speaking on investment opportunities, Modi reminded the audience about the two defence corridors — one each in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu — and how foreign companies were investing in India.

“The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are creating a large network of supply chains for investment, which will generate employment opportunities for the youth in areas that were not even thought of earlier,” PM Modi said.

At the India pavilion, he unveiled HTT-40 — the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Since the focus is on India-Africa relations, Modi termed the relationship as “time-tested” and said it was “deepening further” and touching new dimensions.

India, he said, was moving ahead with the mantra of “intent, innovation and implementation”. “Till eight years ago, India was recognised as the world’s largest defence importer. Now, ‘Make in India’ is becoming a success story.”

“India has grown eight times in the past five years and now exporting equipment to more than 75 countries. In the last fiscal, defence exports touched Rs 13,000 crore. The target is to achieve Rs 40,000 crore in coming years,” said PM Modi.

The defence forces will release a list of 101 more items that cannot be imported. With this, 411 defence-related goods can only be procured locally, PM Modi added.

