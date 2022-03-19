Inflation set to go up, govt must act to protect people: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, March 19
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday cautioned that inflation would rise further and urged the government to act now to protect the people.
Asserting that inflation is a tax on all Indians, Gandhi said record price rise had crushed the poor and the middle class even before the Russia-Ukraine war began.
"It (inflation) will increase further as: - Crude > $100/barrel - Food prices expected to rise 22% - COVID disrupts Global Supply Chain," he said in a tweet.
"GOI must act NOW. Protect people," the former Congress chief said.
Retail inflation hit an eight-month high of 6.07 per cent in February and wholesale price-based inflation soared to 13.11 per cent on account of hardening of crude oil and non-food item prices, according to the government data released on Monday.
The rise in crude oil and natural gas prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, has put pressure on the wholesale price index.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election Results LIVE updates: 10 Punjab ministers to take oath in Bhagwant Mann cabinet
5 of the designate ministers are from Malwa, 4 from Majha an...
Profiles of those who will be sworn in as Punjab ministers
Will take oath on Saturday morning
Biden tells Xi implications, consequences if China provides material support to Russia: White House
The about two-hour-long conversation between the two leaders...
China reports 2 Covid deaths, first in more than a year
China has recorded 4,636 deaths since the pandemic began in ...
After SGPC objection, Pakistan cancels cultural event near Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
The SGPC received the information regarding the cancellation...