 Influential people used to get all kinds of favours in prison, claims ex-law officer of Tihar Jail : The Tribune India

Influential people used to get all kinds of favours in prison, claims ex-law officer of Tihar Jail

Influential people used to get all kinds of favours in prison, claims ex-law officer of Tihar Jail

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that the videos had been leaked by the Enforcement Directorate.



PTI

New Delhi, November 24

Amid a row over videos purportedly showing Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting "massages" in his prison cell, a former law officer of Tihar Jail has claimed that such "illegal" practices were "normal" there and he knew of sexual favours being arranged for influential inmates during his tenure.

Speaking to PTI, Sunil Gupta, who served as a law officer and spokesperson in Tihar from 1981 to 2016, claimed the "high and mighty people" used to get all kinds of favours and "special treatment" within the prison premises from officials as well as inmates in the country's largest jail.Action was also taken in some cases after he reported them, Gupta said without elaborating.

Tihar is in the eye of a storm for alleged VIP treatment to influential prisoners after videos emerged in the public domain on November 19 showing Jain, who has been arrested on money laundering charges, getting massages from some inmates, one of whom was later identified as a POCSO accused.

Various reports have suggested that it is an old video on which action has already been taken by suspending the officials concerned including the then Jail Superintendent Ajit Kumar.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that the videos had been leaked by the Enforcement Directorate, which accessed it as part of an ongoing investigation for alleged money laundering against Jain.

Defending Jain, the party has said that he got physiotherapy for a spine injury.

A year after his retirement, Gupta penned a book, Black Warrant, which highlighted how powerful prisoners have lived ''luxurious'' lives breaking every rule.

“During my tenure, I have even seen influential people asking for sexual favour and availing it. Sodomy is common inside Tihar and the powerful people get such favours from inmates either mutually or with the help of jail officials," Gupta told PTI.

A Supreme Court judgment of 1987 in the matter of Sanjay Suri vs Delhi Administration had highlighted the plight of juvenile prisoners who were subjected to sexual assault by adult prisoners.

Dheeraj Mathur, the spokesperson of Tihar Jail, refused to respond to Gupta's allegation.

Gupta said that the Satyendar Jain saga necessitates a thorough investigation.

"If Satyendar Jain has got a massage in his prison cell by an accused, it is illegal as there are authorised wards within the premises for providing physiotherapy in case a prisoner needs it. He cannot get it in his cell by an accused," he said.

However, the viral video hasn't surprised Gupta as he is of the view that this is "normal among the illegal activities" that he has seen happening within the prison.

"I have seen rules being thrown to the wind to appease ministers, businessmen and industrialists," Gupta claimed.

"Who would not want to align with and shower favour on influential people? They promise jobs, legal aid, and money to poor prisoners and get their services in whatever form they want.

"Even jail officials dance to their tune as they are promised money or jobs to their relatives and others," Gupta claimed.

Asked if he reported such matters to the higher authorities, he said, "Yes, definitely, and in some cases, actions were also taken but it is difficult to put such corrupt practices to an end forever." "

It is like the corruption prevailing in any other government office and department. People get into it for the lure of money hoping that they can get away with it," he said while refusing to name any particular year during which such incidents happened.

Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi, who served as Tihar Jail DG from 1993-1995, said, "What Sunil is referring to perhaps of his tenures earlier than mine or after my departure. Hence (it) is only in his knowledge."

However, Bedi admitted that she received "all sorts of complaints" from prisoners, including of sodomy, when she introduced a feedback and prisoners petition system via a locked mobile box opened by her only.

"During the time of my responsibility, no one got any favour of this kind. The rule was similar for all. We had a very effective system of feedback and a prisoners' petition system which was directly addressed to me.

"I received all sorts of complaints of corruption and sexual offences and took immediate action," she said.

Bedi claimed that the petition system of that time remains unparalleled because prisoners had trust that action would be taken.

"Over and above, we had many other forms of inputs," Bedi added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

2
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

3
Impact Feature

The 8 Best Coins to Invest in for 2023

4
Diaspora

Canadian MPs want direct flights to Amritsar

5
Punjab

Ludhiana police sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

6
Nation

Udaipur horror: ‘Tantrik’ pours 50 tubes of superglue on naked couple in ‘compromising position’ before killing them

7
Delhi

AIIMS server down after suspected ransomware attack, all services being run manually; probe launched

8
Nation

What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt

9
Punjab

Probe order papers in plot allotment scam go missing

10
Himachal

Rs 1-crore fake drugs of top brands seized from Baddi godown, three arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs
Jalandhar

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

Nek Chand’s sculptures reinstalled in Shimla
Himachal

Nek Chand's sculptures reinstalled in Shimla

Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Top News

Centre places original file of appointment of Election Commissioner Arun Goel before SC Constitution Bench

Election Commissioner Arun Goel's appointment was cleared in a 'tearing hurry', Supreme Court says after perusing file

Centre places the original file before the SC Constitution B...

Packet suspected to be dropped by drone from Pakistan found in J-K’s Samba

Police seize IEDs, Rs 5 lakh in cash dropped by drone in J-K's Samba

The bomb disposal squad seizes 2 unassembled IEDs with deton...

Centre to introduce law to regulate digital media

Centre to introduce law to regulate digital media

I&B minister Anurag Thakur says the govt has left most of th...

Influential people used to get all kinds of favours in prison, claims ex-law officer of Tihar Jail

Influential people used to get all kinds of favours in prison, claims ex-law officer of Tihar Jail

Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

The jewellers include Nikkamal Jewellers, Sardar Jewellers a...


Cities

View All

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

Case registered against 65 for blocking NH in Tarn Taran district

SGPC concerned over traffic logjam effect on tourist footfall in holy city Amritsar

Pits of hazard: Open manholes threat to commuters in city

Differently abled hold march over sacking of employees

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

3 organ recipients get dengue from infected donor; 2 die

70-yr-old man axes son’s wife to death in Barwala

Punjab VB team searches ex-cop’s Karoran resort

Chandigarh earns bragging rights, to showcase cycle infra at meet

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

HPMC products likely at Delhi metro stations shortly

Significant rise in Yamuna pollution since 2017, says Delhi Govt report

Congress vows to waive dues of residential buildings if it wins Delhi MC polls

Delhi BJP manifesto likely to be women-centric

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar Development Authority starts e-auction for prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala

Nurmahal civic body president defeats no-confidence vote

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for brandishing guns

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, student cracks AFCAT in 1st attempt

Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Seven of two gangs held in loot, vehicle-theft cases in Ludhiana

Sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

Cop arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe

‘Complete projects that missed deadlines’

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

240 Patiala jail inmates found infected with hepatitis C, tally may go up

International conference on 300th birth anniv of Waris Shah concludes at Punjabi University

Phones, tobacco found on Patiala jail premises

Public grievances addressed as part of Jan Suvidha camp in Patiala