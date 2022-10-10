Infosys faces ‘culture of bias’ lawsuit in US

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 9

Indian IT giant Infosys has been sued in a US court by a former American employee for alleged culture of bias.

Jill Prejean, a former VP of talent acquisition at Infosys, has alleged that she received instructions from top bosses not to hire individuals of Indian descent, mothers or those over the age of 50.

The IT behemoth submitted a move to dismiss the complaint made by the plaintiff, who also asserted that she was let go for defying the business’ allegedly unlawful demands while hiring top executives. Infosys wanted her plea to be dismissed because Prejean had not provided evidence to support her claims. But the court denied the application and asked Infosys to respond within 21 days from September 30. Prejean had filed the lawsuit in September last year.

She claimed that during her first two months of employment in 2018, she tried to change this culture but was opposed by Infosys partners—Jerry Kurtz and Dan Albright. Another person named in the case is former VP Mark Livingston.