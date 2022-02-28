Infra planning, implementation, monitoring to get new direction from Gati Shakti: PM

New Delhi, February 28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the PM Gati Shakti plan would give a new direction to the development of modern infrastructure through planning, implementation and monitoring, besides cutting down on time and cost overruns of projects.
He also asked the corporates to partner with the government and increase investments and contribute in the development of the country.
The PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan - was announced last year with an aim to break departmental silos and bring in more holistic and integrated planning and execution of projects with a view to addressing the issues of multi-modal and last-mile connectivities.
"Infrastructure planning, implementation and monitoring will get a new direction from PM Gati Shakti. This will also bring down the time and cost overrun of the projects," he said while addressing a post-budget webinar on vision of 'Gati Shakti'.
The PM Gati Shakti will also ensure true public-private partnership in infrastructure creation from infrastructure planning to development and utilisation stage, the Prime Minister noted.
This year's budget, he said, had set the pace of India's development in the 21st century and this direction of infrastructure-based development would lead to an extraordinary increase in the strength of the Indian economy and create many new possibilities of employment.
He underlined the lack of coordination among the stakeholders in the traditional ways of completing projects.
"This was due to lack of clear information among the various departments concerned. Due to PM Gati Shakti, now everyone will be able to make their plan with complete information. This will also lead to optimum utilisation of the country's resources," he added.
