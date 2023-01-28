Infra push to turn Andaman into port hub

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 27

In a strategic move, the government today said it would develop a natural bay in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as an international trans-shipment hub.

Major landmark Mega project to accrue benefits such as forex savings, FDI, increased economic activity at other ports and enhanced logistics infrastructure

This is part of a Rs 41,000 crore four-phase project to develop a mega international container trans-shipment port (ICTP) at Galathea Bay of Great Nicobar Island of Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal. Other projects part of this mega project include an airport, a township and a power plant. The location is close to Indira Point, the southern-most tip of the islands. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways today said an expression of interest would be invited on Saturday, which would be available online.

The site is located just 60 km from the international trade route that has existing trans-shipment terminals at Singapore, Klang and Colombo. The project includes making a berth length of about 2.3 km translating to seven berths and two berths for liquid cargo. This will be able to hold all types of vessels, including large inter-continental carriers. Further, the proposed infrastructure facilities shall match global container trans-shipment terminals.

At present, 75 per cent of India’s trans-shipped cargo is handled at ports outside India. Colombo, Singapore and Klang handle more than 85 per cent of this cargo with 45 per cent handled at Colombo Port. Indian ports can save $200-220 million each year on trans-shipment cargo. The government is targeting to commission the first phase by 2028.